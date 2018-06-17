Watch FIFA World Cup at a pub - Eskom on latest load shedding alert

Watch the FIFA Soccer World Cup at a pub or at a family or friend who is not on the day’s load-shedding schedule, Eskom told consumers on Sunday morning.

Eskom expects the power system to remain constrained during Sunday.

This is despite several units having been returned to service on Monday morning.

"The risk for load shedding during the course of today remains high due to a shortage of capacity from the effects of the recent industrial action and will remain so in the coming week," the power utility said in a statement.

It said some employees continue to work around the clock to restore stability to operations and supply.

"We assure customers that all available emergency energy resources are used before load shedding is implemented. We would like to apologise but equally thank our customers who are helping us to improve, by reporting variations in Eskom’s load shedding schedules. As a result, these schedules are being revised."

Eskom encouraged residents and businesses to continue using electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day - especially during peak periods from 07:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 21:00 - as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances. This will assist in reducing demand.

It cautioned that all electrical points should be treated as live during a power outage.

Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

For Eskom customers, schedules are available on the Eskom website or by calling 0860 037 566.

