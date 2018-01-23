LIVE: Zwane pushed Eskom’s R1.6bn guarantee for Tegeta - #EskomInquiry hears

Zwane pushed Eskom’s R1.6bn guarantee for Tegeta - #EskomInquiry hears
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was behind the R1.6bn prepayment by Eskom to Tegeta, the Eskom Inquiry heard.
While being probed on the R1.6bn guarantee issued to Tegeta, former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh acknowledged that the guarantee came about while the sale of Optimum Coal was being concluded.
Tegeta took over ownership from Glencore.
Eskom reached out to the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) to facilitate the suspensive requirements of the transaction, Singh explained.
Advocate Vanara’s then asked Singh if this meant that the DMR determined Eskom had to help Tegeta with a cash injection? To which Singh responded, that was his understanding of the decision.
“Eskom went out of its way, to go the DMR to facilitate authorisations as well a cash injection to Tegeta?,” Vanara asked.
In Singh’s response he explained that Matshela Koko identified a security supply risk at Optimum which led Eskom to seek assistance from the DMR. He explained that the DMR was aware of the risk and was approached to assist with approvals for the new owners of Optimum (Tegeta).
“It was not Eskom’s suggestion for the upfront payment. That was the response we received from the DMR.”
The R1.6bn was to be undertaken to provide the working capital and the settlement of liabilities that the new owner (Tegeta) would have to deal with soon.
Singh could not recall who the mineral resources minister was at the time, but Vanara reminded him that it was in fact Mosebenzi Zwane.
“Would it be correct to say it was Zwane,” asked Vanara, to which Singh replied that he would take Vanara’s word.
Singh’s memory seemed to be lagging by the second hour of the inquiry as he could not recall what happened on December 9, 2015.
A most “significant” event as Vanara put it, when Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was sacked, and Des van Rooiyen was parachuted into Treasury, the department responsible for these guarantees.
Singh went on to explain that the R1.6bn guarantee was to the benefit of Tegeta, out of socio-economic interests to preserve jobs at Optimum Coal.
When Vanara asked why the same considerations were not made for Glencore, which was seeking business rescue, Singh simply shifted the blame to Koko who made the call.
Vanara reminded Singh again that his signature was associated with the submission. “I know my signature is associated with the submission, at the end of the day Koko is the best person to provide the information.”
“I rely on my colleagues, their judgements and abilities, as I relied on Ms [Suzanne] Daniels for a number of things.”
Vanara took aim at Singh, saying that he was bending backwards and forwards to accommodate Tegeta.
“That is a harsh summary, I was not bending over in any way, shape or form,” said Singh.
He added that he was working according to the mandate of the shareholders.