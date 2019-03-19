LIVE STEINHOFF BLOG: We do not want to jeopardise prosecutions, says firm's chair

Executives from Steinhoff, together with the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, the JSE and other regulatory bodies will on Tuesday morning appear before a joint sitting of three Parliamentary committees.

On Friday Steinhoff made public an 11-page overview of a 3 000-page forensic report into Steinhoff. The report, by PwC, found that a "small group" of former executives inflated the profit and asset values of the Steinhoff group for years.

Sonn: We do not want to act in haste, jeopardise prosecutions (11:05)

Sonn says the global retailer has prioritised finalising its financial statements, completing a forensic report to uncover wrongdoing and consider what legal processes to follow.

In response criticisms that Steinhoff did not act quickly enough against wrongdoers, she said it was important for legal processes to take their course.

"If we did anything on short term demand, it would have long-term consequences [for legal processes]."

Heather Sonn, Steinhoff chair, to present overview of PwC report (10:55)

Sonn, the chair of Steinhoff's board, says the group will now present an overview of the PwC report. Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez is also in attendance.

Sonn says she will not share anything that could stand in the way of a successful prosecution.

She says the 14-month PwC investigation was extremely complex. The complete report contains 14 000 pages, when annexes are included. She said 22 current and former directors were interviewed.

'No budgetary constraints' - FSCA (10:40)

"I have no budgetary constraint whatsoever," says Topham of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. He reiterated that Steinhoff was the FSCA's number one priority but he could not give a timeframe for the completion of its investigation into the multinational.

Topham said the authority was set to soon receive the full PwC report from Steinhoff which is 3000 pages long and includes some 4000 annexes.

He said there was good international cooperation around investigations into the company.

No legal basis to withhold names - CIPC (10:30)

Rory Voller of the CIPC responded to questions about the legal basis for withholding the names of those implicated for wrongdoing at Steinhoff. He told the committee he believed there are no legal grounds to withhold names anymore.

The request was initially made by Steinhoff, so as not to jeopardise investigations by the SAPS, but said this may no longer relevant. He said Steinhoff must answer why the names cannot be revealed.

We need more money for enforcement - Newton-King (10:25)

Newton-King says more money is needed to "capacitate enforcement" by bringing in investigative capacity. The JSE CEO, in response to a question from Yunus Carrim, said further or more stringent regulations would not necessarily help.

"We have lots of good laws, people find a way around them. The ethical compass is off centre," she said.

In response to a question around why proactive monitoring processes could not detect wrongdoing, she said if things are deliberately withheld they can be difficult to pick them up.

'Jooste probably shopping now' - Carrim (10:18)

Yunus Carrim, the chair of the oversight committee on finance, has said that former Steinhoff chair Markus Jooste is probably "jogging" or "shopping".

"The public wants convictions," he said. "We want people in those yellow outfits".

DA MP David Ross, during a short discussion period, asked why it took the JSE so long to pick up irregularities at Steinhoff. His party colleague Alf Lees asked why the CIPC will not name people who have been investigated, specifically on what "legal basis" this decision was made.

Financial Sector Conduct Authority probing three Steinhoff offenses (10:00)

The head of investigations and enforcement at the FSCA, Brandon Topham, said the authority was investigating three offenses at Steinhoff: insider trading, market manipulation and false and misleading information.

He said that, for the next three to six months, the Steinhoff matter will be its number one priority.

Topham said the FSCA was awaiting the full PwC report, and had already received some of it.

Potential penalties would be known once the investigation was complete. Topham also asked anyone who had been advised to sell Steinhoff shares by executives to come forward as part of its insider trading investigation.

CIPC seeking to declare former directors delinquent (09:50)

The Companies and Intellectual Commission will be seeking applications to declare former Steinhoff directors as delinquent directors, the committee heard.

The CIPC said it was also working with the Hawks and NPA in terms of pursuing criminal prosecutions.

JSE has taken some disciplinary action against Steinhoff - CEO Nicky Newton-King (09:40)

Newton-King was first to give evidence. She told the committee that disciplinary action had been taken against Steinhoff and its subsidiary Pepkor. The JSE fined Steinhoff R1m for failing to disclose a downgrade in the immediate aftermath of reports of its accounting irregularities. The JSE similarly fined Pepkor R5m.

Newton-King said the JSE issued a consultative document in September 2018, with the purpose of working on proposals for the JSE to strengthen its regulatory approach to new and existing listings.

The document also provided information to enhance investor confidence in the secondary market trading in JSE listed securities. The JSE received 74 responses to the document, which were generally supportive.

She also said that the JSE could not freeze Steinhoff shares for not submitting its financials, as the company was dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The FSE said it would not freeze the group's shares, meaning the JSE could not freeze them either.

Newton-King said the JSE would still consult and consider the full PwC report.

Forensic probe

The PwC forensic probe found that an unnamed "senior management executive" instructed a small group of other executives to execute instructions, often with the assistance of a "small number of persons not employed by the Steinhoff Group".Steinhoff said none of the executives identified in the PwC report are currently employed by the group.

The overview states that the small clique of executives used "fictitious and/or irregular transactions" to inflate the group's profits and assets by about €6.5bn (roughly R105bn) between the 2009 and 2017 financial years.

* Follow this live blog throughout the day as further details unfold