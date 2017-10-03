Top 5 on Fin24: Update on SA'S secret fuel sale, Manuel on SAA money woes, and the fastest selling suburbs in Gauteng

Cape Town - In case you missed it, here is a roundup of Tuesday's top 5 reads on Fin24:

Strategic fuel fund sale still under investigation

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) is not yet able to say what price SA paid for the controversial sale of 10.3 million barrels of the country’s strategic oil reserves, or who now owns the stock, according to the chairperson of its board Luvo Makasi.



The secret sale by the Strategic Fuel Fund - which is a subsidiary of the energy fund - took place in December 2015, at a time when oil prices were at a historical low point.

Speaking to Power 98.7 radio host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane on Monday evening, Makasi said the CEF was still investigating the sale.



More money won't fix SAA – Manuel

Throwing more money at South African Airways won’t solve its problems, according to former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.



Manuel was speaking on the management issues the national carrier has been facing during a question and answer session at the Deloitte Risk Conference 2017 on Tuesday.



“There are some big decisions about management which have not yet been resolved,” said Manuel. Among the biggest problems is that SAA’s cost structure is wrong, he said.

Later on Tuesday the airline announced possible upcoming strike action, saying it had been " served with a notice of intention to start industrial action by a labour union".



KPMG only fed us bits and pieces of information, regulator tells MPs

The Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) told Parliament on Tuesday it is "likely" to investigate the conduct of the individual auditor who signed off on the forensic investigation into the 'rogue unit' at the SA Revenue Service (SARS).



However, the report as a whole cannot be investigated, as it is of a forensic nature and therefore does not fall within the mandate of the auditing board, said the IRBA's CEO Bernard Agulhas.



“We have established that the individual auditor who signed off on the forensic report is registered with IRBA and we will know soon if we will investigate the conduct,” he said.

Fastest selling suburbs in Gauteng

There is only one way to ensure a quick sale on your property, and that is to price it correctly and realistically from the get-go, according to property experts at Seeff. In current market conditions, astute buyers do not pay a premium for property.

Seeff Properties asked some of its experts in Gauteng to reveal the fastest selling suburbs in their licence areas.

Sneak peek: What Huawei's Mate 10 with AI looks like

Leaked images of Chinese manufacturer Huawei’s soon-to-be released Mate 10 device with artificial intelligence have surfaced online. Tech reporter Evan Blass, who has built a reputation for accurately leaking images of some of the world’s biggest smartphones on Twitter, leaked an image on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in black, blue and brown.



One of the devices on his image has cutaway letters reading ‘AI’. The Chinese company recently announced a venture to develop its own chipset with Qualcomm to bring a better artificial intelligence offering to its smartphones.



