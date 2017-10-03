Sneak peek: What Huawei's Mate 10 with AI looks like

Huawei Mate 10

Johannesburg - Leaked images of Chinese manufacturer Huawei’s soon-to-be released Mate 10 device with artificial intelligence have surfaced online.



Tech reporter Evan Blass, who has built a reputation for accurately leaking images of some of the world’s biggest smartphones on Twitter, leaked an image on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in black, blue and brown.

In the image it can be seen that the device features a fingerprint scanner on the rear, with dual cameras above it.

One of the devices has cutaway letters reading ‘AI’, as the company recently announced a venture to develop its own chipset with Qualcomm to bring a better artificial intelligence offering to its smartphones.

In the process, it hopes to compete with Apple's virtual assistant Siri.

Mobile phone specification website GSMArena states the phablet smartphone will run the Hisilicon Kirin 970 chipset off a 4000mAh battery.

The website also states that the device will feature a 20 and 12 megapixel dual camera on its rear with an 8 megapixel camera for selfies.



The Mate 9 smartphone, which was released in November last year, also featured a 20 and 12 megapixel new dual camera – which made it the first in the ‘Mate’ series to include the camera technology.

The leaked images suggest that Huawei will once again collaborate with German optics company Leica for production of the cameras on the Mate 10, with branding visible between the cameras on the rear.



Dual cameras have been widely adopted by smartphone makers such as LG, Samsung and Apple with the recently announced iPhones.



The technology makes use of a wide aperture effect on devices, which is powered through the dual camera to offer somewhat of a digital depth of field blur.

