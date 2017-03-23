NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • New way for entrepreneurs

    A new kind of teaching is key to boosting small business skills, says Elli Yiannakaris.

  • My good news story

    Kindness to strangers still exists, says Mandi Smallhorne after experiencing an airport mishap.

  • Challenge for workers

    SA's new trade federation must stop the slide into an age of barbarism, says Patrick Craven.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Meat prices expected to go up - analyst

Mar 23 2017 06:03
Lameez Omarjee
meat

(iStock)

Related Articles

Red meat prices to rise as high as 15% - FNB

Why meat prices are rising

Consumer inflation eases to 6.3%

In the markets: What to watch this week

Retail sales decline to record low since global financial crisis

Why SA Reserve Bank won’t cut rates until 2019

 

Johannesburg – Food inflation declined from 11.8% to 10% on an annual rate and lower food inflation is expected for the rest of 2017, but there is still pressure from rising meat prices, said an analyst.

According to a report on the latest consumer price inflation data released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Wednesday, economist at Momentum Investments Sanisha Packirisamy explained that food inflation had peaked in December but had slowed since then.

READ: Consumer inflation eases to 6.3%

StatsSA reported that inflation decreased from 6.6% in January 2017 to 6.3% in February 2017. Core inflation decreased to 5.2%, from the 5.5% annual rate reported in January. Core inflation is expected to average around 5.6% over the next 12 months, said Packirisamy.

Food inflation picked up 0.6% on a month-to-month basis in February. The upward pressure came from meat prices which were up 1.6% for the month. Fruit prices increased 1% and vegetable prices also increased 1.8% for the month, explained Packirisamy.

“In our view, meat prices are likely to show continued upward pressure in upcoming months in response to farmers rebuilding herds,” said Packirisamy. This follows a period of drought where levels of culling were higher.

“We do however expect this to be offset by a further fall in bread and cereal prices which should lead to lower food inflation, overall, in 2017,” said Packirisamy. Bread and cereal priced declined 0.3% for the month, StatsSA data showed.

Bread and cereal prices increased by 12.8% on an annual rate, this is lower than the previous 12-month average of 15.3%, said Packirisamy. In January these prices had risen 17%.

“Prices in this category should fall further given significant deflation for crops at the producer price level.”

The lower food inflation will provide some relief to consumers, she added. “We expect lower food inflation, which accounts for a larger share of the lower-income earner’s consumption basket, to provide some much-needed relief to these consumers in terms of the growth in their real wages.”

A recovery of 58c/l in petrol prices could also offset the fuel levy of 30c/l to be introduced in April 2017. The 29c/l increase in petrol prices in February drove up transport costs by 1.7% for the month. “An 8c/l cut is expected to provide some relief in March 2017,” she said.


Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

inflation  |  economy  |  food prices  |  petrol prices  |  cpi

NEXT ON FIN24X

Mashaba echoes Trump in targeting undocumented migrants

2017-03-22 20:27

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Was Manyi pushed to leave BBC over Guptas? BMF: State must dismantle bank ownership concentration - as it happened Bets are on first SA rate cut in more than four years MUST READ: SA expatriate in Philippines dismisses high life myth Uber launches new safety feature for SA
How governance failures messed up Prasa Game of chicken grips Sassa crisis #BillShock: R188 000 in one day Double tax whammy robs motorists at pumps Cape Town’s best view for up to R140 000 a night

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...