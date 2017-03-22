NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

    Kindness to strangers still exists, says Mandi Smallhorne after experiencing an airport mishap.

    SA's new trade federation must stop the slide into an age of barbarism, says Patrick Craven.

    This tricky art must consider emotional as well as psychological experience, says Ian Mann.

Consumer inflation eases to 6.3%

35 minutes ago


Big private sector, FDI boost for SA jobs

 

Cape Town - South Africa's annual consumer price inflation was 6.3% in February 2017, down from 6.6% in January 2017, Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday.

The consumer price index went up by 1.1% month-on-month (m/m) in February 2017.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased from 1.9 percentage points in January to 1.7 percentage points in February. The index increased by 9.9% year-on-year (y/y).

Household contents and services decreased from 0.2 of a percentage point in January to 0.1 percentage point in February. The index increased by 3.4% y/y.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 0.1 of a percentage point in February. The index increased by 0.7% m/m.

Health contributed 0.1 of a percentage point in February. The index increased by 3.8% m/m.

Transport contributed 0.1 of a percentage point in February, mainly due to a 29 cents per litre hike in the petrol price. The index increased by 0.9% m/m.

Miscellaneous goods and services contributed 0.7 of a percentage point in February, mainly due to a 9.8% increase in health insurance. The index increased by 5.0% m/m.

In February the CPI for goods increased by 7.1% y/y (down from 7.6% in January), and the CPI for services increased by 5,6% y/y (down from 5,7% in January).

Provincial annual inflation rates ranged from 5.1% in Northern Cape to 7.3% in Western Cape.

                           Source: Statistics South Africa


Loading...