PPF demands reinstatement of 'FNB 4'

Cape Town - FNB must reinstate the so-called "FNB 4" with immediate effect, the Progressive Professionals' Forum (PPF) demanded in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.

The organisation said it noted "with grave concern and disappointment" the reports that FNB has dismissed four of its employees "on the basis of them exercising their democratic rights to expressing their social and political views".

Of grave concern to the PPF is an allegation that the main reason why they were dismissed was due to their comments about DA leader Mmusi Maimane and "the general unhappiness with the state of oppression and racism within FNB" and generally in the country.

"The silence of the CEO of FNB on this matter is too loud. Lately he was vocal on his decision not to board SAA, but very silent on the dismissal of employees for their freedom of speech," says the PPF statement.

Earlier on Tuesday Fin24 reported that FNB denied all allegations that it had intercepted the WhatsApp and email messages of former employees.

This follows a report on EWN that four former FNB employees who were dismissed claimed their WhatsApp and email conversations had been monitored for several months before their dismissal.

“The bank did not intercept any private communication,” FNB human resources spokesperson Shamala Moodley told Fin24.

FNB confirmed in an emailed response to Fin24 that the individuals referred to were no longer in the bank's employ, "following a thorough and rigorous internal disciplinary and CCMA process" which was concluded nearly a year ago.

“This process is confidential, to protect the rights of both the bank and the individuals involved. FNB takes employee rights seriously and every case is investigated extensively. The bank’s policies are applied in accordance with the country’s labour laws,” the bank said.

It was reported that the four former employees were dismissed after they had commented on Maimane’s marriage to a white woman, as well as claims of a lack of transformation and pay disparities at FNB.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories