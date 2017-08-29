We did not spy on former employees - FNB

Johannesburg - FNB on Tuesday denied all allegations that it had intercepted the WhatsApp and email messages of former employees.

This follows a report on EWN that four former FNB employees who were dismissed had claimed their WhatsApp and email conversations were monitored for several months before their dismissal.

“The bank did not intercept any private communication,” FNB HR spokesperson Shamala Moodley told Fin24.



FNB confirmed in an emailed response to Fin24 that the individuals referred to were no longer in the bank's employ, following a thorough and rigorous internal disciplinary and CCMA process which was concluded nearly a year ago.

“This process is confidential, to protect the rights of both the bank and the individuals involved. FNB takes employee rights seriously and every case is investigated extensively. The bank’s policies are applied in accordance with the country’s labour laws,” the bank said.



It was reported that the four former employees were dismissed after they had commented on DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s marriage to a white woman as well as an apparent lack of transformation and pay disparities at FNB.