LEAKED: Latest images of Samsung S9 and S9+

Samsung Bixby

Johannesburg - A Chinese microblogging website has posted leaked images of Samsung’s highly anticipated flagship smartphones the Galaxy S9 and S9+, touted for release in February.

According to technology news website BGR, the images of the devices were leaked on popular website Weibo, which in the past has also leaked smartphone releases from other top manufacturers.

From the leaked images, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone could follow the same design trend as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with the inclusion of the Infinity Display and possibly a dual camera.



If the images are to be believed, this will be the first time Samsung introduces a dual camera to its flagship smartphone.

Samsung is expected to unveil the next Galaxy at Mobile World Congress 2018, scheduled to take place in Barcelona next month.



The Samsung S8 and S8+ smartphone releases were dogged by delays after the phablet smartphone the Note7 became the most controversial phone of all time, with numerous explosions reported from around the world.



Samsung followed up the Note7 smartphone with the Note 8, launched late last year.



The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to take on other flagship smartphones from top manufacturers to be released this year, as well as the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X, launched recently.