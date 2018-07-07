Why music's survival means going with the stream

Not many years have songs
named after them, but Prince’s apocalyptic hit '1999' defined a moment in time
for many – including the entire recorded music industry.
The year marked the peak
in global album sales, with overall industry revenue subsequently dropping for
almost two decades due to piracy and the unbundling of the album.
But a turning point has
been reached, with streaming revenue growth offsetting declines in physical
album sales and downloads.
Today, industry revenue is
still a third lower in nominal terms than in 1999, but since 2015, it has
bounced back and growth has started to accelerate.
The monetisation gap
File-sharing platform Napster
launched in 1999, making it easy to exchange files while totally disregarding copyright
laws. Lawsuits
against the company only brought free publicity, and soon university networks
were clogged with mp3 file transfers as Napster reached 80 million users at its
peak.
Napster was ultimately
shut down in this form, but it ushered in a plethora of similar sites, leading
to an eruption of piracy that rattled the music industry to its core.
Album sales plummeted and
the music industry, long very cushy and borderline complacent, struggled to
adapt to the new normal.
To compete, paid downloads
seemed like the only viable option, offering consistent sound quality and a
clear conscience as value propositions.
Hindsight is always 20/20,
but this was a poor response and further disrupted the industry, effectively
unbundling albums and enabling the cherry picking of tracks with negative
effects on revenue.
It also created a
restrictive experience for the consumer with tracks stuck on certain devices,
while inertia to spend nominal amounts on a single song meant the lure of
piracy remained.
YouTube emerged around the
same time, and established itself as a viable platform for music video
streaming. Legendary record producer Jimmy Iovine estimates that 40% of all
music listening today takes place via YouTube – a number confirmed by other
sources – but it pays less than its fair share to the music industry.
At the time, the music
industry was forced to make original music videos available to YouTube on the
basis that little revenue was better than nothing. The industry had its back
against the wall.
The streaming opportunity
People did not stop
listening to music. They just stopped paying for it – with piracy and YouTube
filling the gap. Nielsen estimates show continued increases in consumption,
with Americans currently listening to around 30% more music than they did in
2015.
Streaming is making it
easier to listen to music and is expanding the overall market. Critically, it
is finally an attractive means of monetisation for the industry.
People are embracing paid
streaming because it is a great service at a reasonable price. In the developed
world, $10 per month will buy you access to over 35 million tracks available at
any time and on any device. Family and student plans are available at around
half this price.
It is easy to search and
find songs, there are curated playlists tailored to your tastes and you can
download and play songs offline. Crucially, sound quality is first-rate and
consistent. As such, users are engaged and spending an increasing amount of
time listening to music via their mobile phones.
Streaming also fits squarely into changed consumer
preferences, firstly towards mobile, and secondly towards subscription as
opposed to ownership, a key millennial trend.
The shift to mobile is
evident in all technology companies and has been a key enabler for streaming
acceptance. Users can now hold their entire music library in one hand and
listen to it via myriad Bluetooth speaker options, which are steadily
improving.
Voice-controlled devices
enabled by the likes of Amazon’s Alexa should reduce the friction of song
search, making the listening experience more enjoyable and helping to drive
growth.
Piracy remains a key risk,
but it is becoming increasingly 'not cool' amongst younger consumers, and we
believe when shoppers are given the option of a quality service that satisfies
their needs at a fair price, they will pay for it.
The number of paid
streaming subscribers globally exploded to almost 180 million at the end of
2017. Spotify is the market leader and currently boasts over 70 million paid
subscribers. It expects to end this year with over 90 million, taking advantage
of the strong structural growth drivers in the industry.
With an additional 100 million
ad-supported subscribers, one must not underestimate the amount of data that Spotify
collects, enabling it to curate music in an extremely cluttered environment
where thousands of tracks are added every week.
So who owns the music?
Streaming platforms such
as Spotify and Apple Music are synonymous with music today, but the three large
record label groups – Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony and Warner – currently
own the majority of the world’s music.
UMG, owned by the
French-listed Vivendi, is the largest of the three and arguably the only
investable record label group. Sony’s music business makes up only a small
portion of the sprawling conglomerate’s earnings and Warner is privately owned.
UMG owns iconic record labels like Geffen, Def Jam and Capitol Music Group, and
represents leading artists such as Drake, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.
So far, streaming has been
a successful model for the music industry. It has evolved the industry from
one-off album sales to annuity income with revenue visibility from monthly
subscription fees.
Recorded music is now a
less hit-driven business than in the past, as streaming allows the artist,
label and platform to monetise a fan over her entire lifetime rather than a
single transaction. Unlike movies or series, we listen to our favourite songs
over and over again. In fact, tracks older than 18 months account for the
majority of listening time on streaming services such as Spotify today.
As such, we see tremendous
value in UMG’s music catalogue. It is the world’s largest and continues to earn
revenue from artists like The Beatles, Elton John and Queen today.
For every $10 paid to
Spotify, around $5.50 goes to the record label, who then pays the artist they
represent. It is the label’s job to discover new artists and to finance them,
providing creative expertise, studio time and access to songwriters and
composers along the way. Labels are also responsible for promoting and marketing
artists, ensuring that their music is distributed on streaming platforms, radio
stations and in record shops around the world.
They also collect and
manage royalties from numerous sources. $1 then finds its way to the publisher,
who represents the songwriter. Spotify only retains $3.50 in its capacity as
distributor.
There are no fixed dollar
payments to artists. Instead, the total revenue generated by the platform is
shared out in these ratios and artists are paid in proportion to song play. The
revenue pie is growing rapidly, and artists are increasingly embracing this new
business model.
Resurgence
Streaming platforms such
as Spotify and Apple Music have led the resurgence of the music industry. Looking
ahead, could these platforms backward integrate, producing their own
music and disrupting record labels just
as Netflix displaced traditional entertainment studios?
Music differs from
audio-visual content. The fact that we listen to our favourite tracks
repeatedly, makes the back catalogue very important. People also consume music
more regularly, and every streaming platform needs every good track to be
appealing. A prisoner’s dilemma has emerged, with the labels needing the
platforms for distribution and the platforms needing the labels for content. With
a delicate balance required, a semi-collaborative approach with the aim of
growing the market has emerged.
We expect platforms like
Spotify to gain more power in time as they increasingly influence user demand
and control a rapidly growing share of music distribution. We also expect
Spotify to produce their own content around the fringes, but believe full-scale
record label disintermediation is highly unlikely, with the big three labels
still controlling over 70% of the world’s recorded music, including the
valuable back catalogues.
While the music industry
is not yet 'partying like its 1999' again, it is in the very early stages of revival.
We expect content owners and streaming platforms to thrive going forward as the
industry recovery continues.
* Chris Cheetham is an investment Analyst with Coronation
Fund Managers. Coronation currently owns both Vivendi and Spotify in its global
funds. Views expressed are his own.
