OPINION: Why happiness at work can make you richer and more successful

Cardi B’s latest pop music video, ‘Money’, has been
viewed almost 90 million times.
This pop video, with its lyrics: “I was born to
flex (Yes!), Diamonds on my neck (Woo), I like boarding jets, I like morning
sex, but nothing in the world that I like more than cheques (Money)”, does not
leave much to the imagination. Among all that appeals to the rapper’s
young target audience, ranging from nudity to contentious language, fashion and
glamour, what I, as a researcher in the field of positive psychology, found
surprising was the claim that money ranked top on this wish list, when research
indicates that the goal of most Millennials is to be happy at work, not
necessarily rich.
Left, right and centre, this generation is criticised for
their addiction to technology, for their novel takes on social etiquettes and
work ethics, and for their relentless and bold exhibition of entitlement in all
aspects of life.
So, is the drive to be rich and happy another
unrealistic desire, or is it an achievable goal that we
should all be striving for?
I believe there are three things to consider:
1. Choose a job or profession that makes you happy
In the workplace, where we spend the majority of our
lives, the questions of happiness and success are often framed as mutually
exclusive. Following our passions, or true calling, is said to be a recipe for
happiness, but that this might come at the sacrifice of high income. Now new
research is demonstrating that this may not be true.
It has long been postulated that success at work makes
people happy, but a 2018 article in the Journal of Career Assessment
which reviewed the relationship between happiness and workplace success
suggests that it may be the other way around: happiness is the source for
success. The research confirmed that happiness at work is related to workplace
success, but that happiness, more often than not, precedes success.
So, a
dentist with a passion for teeth is bound to be more successful at his or her
job than those who choose the profession due to the income expectations from
the profession. The ability to last a lifetime in a job, profession or a
company where we enjoy work makes a significant difference to our accumulated
income over time. This longevity may very well be fuelled by our happiness at
work. So, choosing a job or profession that makes us happy is important.
2. Strive for financial freedom, not riches beyond belief
Money and happiness may go hand-in-hand, but this is
not the end of the story. There is a twist to this relationship. As we gather
wealth, even if sourced from an enjoyable job or business, the relationship
between wealth and happiness weakens.
While studies showing that money can and
does have the ability to buy happiness, there is the paradoxical finding that
national happiness does not seem to increase with economic growth.
So, if we
are getting richer, hopefully from working in a job that allows us happiness at
work, why is the relationship between happiness and money not stronger? In other words, why are people who have more money not much happier than those
with less money?
The phenomenon is academically known as ‘the
diminishing law of returns’. It is best explained with the analogy of drinking
water. The first glass of water that quenches one’s thirst on a hike on a hot
summer’s day is truly cherished. The second glass is enjoyed; and the third, if
drunk, helps ensure that one doesn’t return to the position of suffering
associated with being thirsty.
By the fourth, drinking a glass of water that
was initially cherished, fails to bring any joy, and by the fifth, it starts to
become a pain. Imagine the sixth glass, and just the thought can bring us
unhappiness.
Similarly, when we are on the poverty line, defined as
earning less than US$1.90 per day, or dependent on others for money, additional
income and financial independence goes a very long way to increasing the level
of our happiness.
Financial independence has probably been experienced
by most of us when we first succeeded in providing for ourselves, after having
been dependent on our parents or guardians.
The next level of financial
well-being is when we are financially free. Perhaps we cannot afford everything
at this stage, but we can sufficiently satisfy our needs and obligations. We
may have saved sufficiently for a rainy day or our children’s education,
possibly paid off our bonds and mortgages, or even have sufficient passive
income to allow for the freedom to do what we please in respect of choice of
work, and the amount of time available for leisure. In many ways this is the
sweet spot that we should all strive for.
3. Pay attention to what you spend your money on
Beyond financial freedom, the relationship between
wealth and happiness flexes. Not only does additional money fail to contribute
towards additional happiness, it can work to actively decrease our level of
happiness. Like that fifth and sixth glass of water! A range of factors could
be contributing to this.
In my experience, working among the richest of the
rich, I have observed several factors from the stress and pressure of being in
a top job – including having made sacrifices of time with family and friends –
to difficulties in the management of one’s assets base and deep fears of losing
wealth, to being surrounded by “false friends” which can lead to a lack of
perspective on life and self.
If we are fortunate enough to attain this level of
wealth, we need to guard against falling into these “wealth traps” and research
from the Journal of Consumer Psychology suggests how. Essentially, the
researchers argue that we need to pay more attention to how the money is
spent. This can be achieved by (1) buying more experiences and fewer material
goods; (2) using our money to benefit others rather than ourselves; (3) paying
close attention to the happiness of others, among other things.
In the age of commerce, the impact of money on our personal
happiness, our families, friends and communities cannot be ignored, and we need
to proceed with care to maximise our chances of wealth and happiness. Like
Cardi B and her fans, we are free to “like those cheques”, but to ensure real
happiness in the long term, we need to pay attention to how we are spending our
money and time.
Dr Babar Dharani is an associate of the Allan Gray Centre for
Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business.