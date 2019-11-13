OPINION: The implications of prescribed assets in South Africa

In 2019, the African National Congress expressly stated in its election manifesto that the party will "investigate the introduction of prescribed assets on financial institutions’ funds to unlock resources for investments in social and economic development”.



Understandably, this, together with various prior statements about the implementation of prescribed assets from high-ranking ANC officials, including the minister of trade and industry, has raised concerns among a wide range of investors, both locally and internationally.

In particular, stakeholders are concerned that at some point in the future the South African government will force domestic pension and provident funds, as well as other retirement savings, to divert a significant portion of their assets into funding the public sector’s large and rapidly-growing debt burden. This would probably include the forced funding of fragile state-owned enterprises such as Eskom.