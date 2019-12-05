Ferial Haffajee: Why Pravin Gordhan’s patriotism call to fly SAA flopped

Less than
two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the country into paroxysms of
volunteerism with his speech in which he used Hugh Masekela’s song Thuma
Mina (Send me) to get South Africans to put up their hands to make the
country better.
It infected
the mood and shifted it from the negativity bias of the administration of
President Jacob Zuma to a positive mood. I don’t have numbers, but individuals and
companies alike took action, supporting efforts like the SME Fund, established
by members of the CEO Initiative, and public-private partnership the Youth
Employment Service. There was a great deal more.
Fast
forward to not even two years later and Public Enterprises minister Pravin
Gordhan tried a similar gambit on Sunday. The department put out a statement
saying a recent wage strike by SAA had caused havoc at SAA, putting in peril
its existence as a going, or flying, concern. Then, Gordhan added a rider: it
was our patriotic duty to fly SAA.
Lead
balloon
Other than
for former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who flies SAA as a patriotic duty,
the idea went down like a lead balloon. Gordhan was pilloried like a pilot who
had lost his navigation apps.
Instead, a
harder decision had to be made in the absence of simple goodwill. SAA is now in
business rescue, where the hard-nosed actuaries, lawyers and sector specialists
who run the BRP practices will make the tough decisions that politicians often
can’t. It is a harbinger of different times, now that a sovereign credit rating
downgrade is more than likely by Moody’s after February's budget review – and this
week’s GDP numbers show that goodwill and a call to patriotism will no longer
cut the mustard.
What had
happened between the Thuma Mina speech and Gordhan’s appeal? The reform
momentum of the post-Zuma administration is lost and an economy near recession
has meaningful impacts in the life of people who may be potential SAA
passengers.
To go back
a little to understand Gordhan’s call, it’s important to understand a little of
his story.
The
minister has not always been the czar of public enterprises. He was a
pharmacist who eschewed the petit bourgeoisie life this could have earned him,
working in under-serviced group areas in apartheid South Africa.
Instead, he
chose a life of struggle and one of service in which he worked closely with
then ANC underground cadre Jacob Zuma.
It's the
reason Zuma made him finance minister. Then, faced with a choice of loyalty (to
a political senior) and service to the public, he chose service again, becoming
the biggest pain in the butt to Zuma when he stopped a series of mad-hatter
patronage deals, like the nuclear plan to buy a fleet of power stations.
In that
period, Gordhan was de facto leader of the movement against state capture,
after Zuma fired him in exasperation. In all his speeches of that time, Gordhan
issued calls to service to get South Africans into the mode of active
citizenship.
They
worked.
He was
trying the same gambit on Sunday night. It flopped. And here’s why I think it
did.
There is no
sense that there is a growing service ethic within the state for its people. The
era of reform is not paying off, while public funds are squandered as if there
is no tomorrow, with no care and consequence. Last month, Auditor-General Kimi
Makwetu announced that government's irregular expenditure had ballooned to R62bn
- precious public funds wasted. He noted that state-owned enterprises had
received their worst audit outcomes ever.
We who use
public services know this: I don’t know about you, but the decline in service
is palpable. Take electricity. My tariffs are about 25% higher since Ramaphosa
took office and put Gordhan in charge of Eskom; and service is worse than ever,
with load-shedding now a bankable part of life.
Best score:
taking money
About the
only thing that works efficiently and with demonstrable progress after the
decimation of the state capture years is SARS: or, all that is government is
really good at, in my experience, is taking money from us.
And I
wonder if this is your story too. Economic decline is clear. My circles
experience retrenchments, feel the pain of joblessness and after-tax incomes
that don’t cover the swelling cost of living more than I have seen in the past
20 years.
We all know
that while official inflation may be 3.7%, in reality, the basket of goods of
life is getting more expensive more quickly.
Then, for
Gordhan to ask that those of us who do fly for work, to do so on SAA, which is
demonstrably more expensive than other airlines operating here, was simply a bridge
too far.
It felt
like South Africans had reached a point to invert JFK’s famous call to service:
"Ask not what you can do for your country, but what your country can do
for you."