Stage 1 loadshedding set for Monday

Stage 1 loadshedding will start at 09:00 on Monday, Eskom tweeted, as its system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable.

The loadshedding is due to a number of units on unplanned breakdowns.

"It is envisaged loadshedding may continue to be implemented until Thursday," the power utility said.

It gave 09:00 to 23:00 for the times loadshedding will take place.



This will also help rebuild reserves after last week's work to keep the lights on during equipment breakdowns at the end of the week

Loadshedding is a euphemism for not having electricity during planned time periods that rotate through areas around the country.