Markets LIVE: Rand firmer, pound under pressure ahead of next week's crucial Brexit vote
2019-01-11 08:01
"News that trade talks between the US and China are set to continue towards the end of January was received positively by markets," TreasuryONE has said
The rand is trading firmer this morning, TreasuryONE said in a morning note to clients. By 08:39, the rand was changing hands at R13.85 to the greenback.
"Fed Chairman Powell’s comments on monetary policy flexibility was tempered by confirmation that they would continue to shrink their balance sheet. News that trade talks between the US and China are set to continue towards the end of January was received positively by markets," TreasuryONE said.
"The dollar rebounded from yesterday’s three-month low to be trading at 1.1528 and 1.2765 against the euro and pound respectively. The pound remains under pressure as we await next week's crucial parliamentary Brexit vote.
"The rand is trading firmer this morning but still within its recent trading range. US equities continued to advance with all three indices closing up on the day.
"US Treasury yields also rose and we see the 10-year bond at 2.73% and the 30-year at 3.05%. Gold is steady at $1 293.50 while Oil is holding on to recent gains at $61.60."
Investing in the US has become riskier for Chinese companies due to the trade war and that won’t improve even if a deal is reached, according to a state-run think tank.
The US was listed as the 14th safest destination for investing in a report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, down from 4th a year ago. That drop was because the US scored the lowest of any of the 57 nations in the analysis for "relations with China".
The researchers also considered economic fundamentals, political risk, debt servicing capability and "social flexibility," which includes factors such as labor mobility. The US scored the highest on economic fundamentals. Chinese investment in the US collapsed last year as China pulled back on FDI, economic relations deteriorated and the US increased scrutiny of deals from China.
"Even if China and the US compromise in the trade negotiations and reach a deal, outbound investment towards the US has been battered" and will not rebound even if trade does, said Zhang Ming, the lead researcher of the report and the director of international investment research at CASS.
"There is no space for optimism" on such investment, he told reporters. An "unsettling" factor is that the European Union seems to have adopted some measures taken by the US in reviewing foreign investment, said Pan Yuanyuan, a co-researcher of the report. The EU approved the first bloc-wide rules to screen foreign investments from outside the bloc. - Bloomberg