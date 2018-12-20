Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks track Wall Street lower, UK unveils immigration plan
2018-12-20 07:39
Japanese stocks tracked falls on Wall Street as investors were disappointed at the US Federal Reserve's cues on additional rate hikes next year.
The UK published its long-awaited immigration plan for life outside the European Union, to end freedom of movement from the bloc and prioritise skilled workers regardless of nationality.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the aim was to bring net migration down to "sustainable levels."
Reducing immigration has been a major issue for British voters and was a key motivation for many who chose to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum. The freedom of citizens to move between members states is a founding principle of the bloc and isn’t negotiable, its leaders say.
But the tougher rules of migrants - especially the government’s proposed salary threshold of 30 000 pounds ($38 000) for skilled workers - would be a "sucker punch" for many companies that will struggle to recruit or retain staff, the Confederation of British Industry lobby group said in a statement.
South Africa should “never be complacent” about protecting key institutions such as the central bank or National Treasury as it tries to boost economic growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.
The rise of populism in developed economies has brought with it a wave of attacks on central banks in the US, UK, Europe and South Africa, where Governor Lesetja Kganyago successfully fought off a proposal by the nation’s anti-graft ombudsman to change the constitution to remove the Reserve Bank’s inflation-target mandate.
“A sound monetary policy that walks on its two legs is precious and needs to be secured; a good, solid Treasury that can’t be compromised is a precious institution that needs to be secured and protected,” Lagarde told reporters Wednesday in Pretoria.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors were disappointed at the US Federal Reserve's cues on additional rate hikes next year, while SoftBank's mobile phone unit fell sharply for the second day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.90%, or 188.22 points, at 20 799.70 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.68%, or 10.52 points, at 1 545.63.
Wall Street shares slumped after the Fed lifted interest rates as expected, even as the central bank signalled it expects slower rate increases next year.