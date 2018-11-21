Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Jannie Mouton steps down from PSG and Zeder
2018-11-21 08:01
Mouton, the founder of the PSG Group, has announced his resignation and retirement in a letter.
Mouton to step down
Businessman Jannie Mouton has stepped down from his roles as as non-executive chairperson and director of the PSG Group, PSG Financial Services and Zeder.
In an update to shareholders on Tuesday evening, PSG said: "Jannie leaves behind a remarkable legacy. He founded the PSG Group 23 years ago and has played a pivotal role in building various businesses which are rivalled by few others.
"We thank him for his outstanding contribution and leadership over many years. Jannie is an incredible individual who has inspired all of us at PSG Group, PSG Financial Services and Zeder to create rather than criticize.
We will miss him as director and chairman but willcontinue to interact with him as shareholder and friend. We wish him all the best with his health and retirement."
Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street rout
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp fall in US stocks as fears over weakness in the technology sector spread throughout the wider market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.49% or 321.46 points at 21 261.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.58% or 25.67 points at 1 600.06.
"Global equity futures were flashing red on tech sector concerns," Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said in a note. He cited fears over trade tensions following an acrimonious exchange between China and the US at a recent summit of Asia-Pacific leaders and comments from the Federal Reserve that Trump administration fiscal stimulus will fade in 2019.
"There was no place to go but down for equities," said Innes.
Oil drops to one-year low on concern supply cuts won't stem glut
Oil tumbled below $53 a barrel for the first time in a year amid concern OPEC’s plans to cut production won’t be enough to stem a surge in stockpiles.
Futures fell more than 7% in New York and London. A government report Wednesday may show US crude inventories rose for a ninth straight week, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. President Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia has been "responsive" to oil price requests.
A selloff in global equities added to the oil rout, adding to worries about slackening demand. The S&P 500 Energy Index slid as much as 3.5%, with all of its members down on the day. Devon Energy Corporation and Newfield Exploration Company fared the worst, losing more than 7% each.
“I think you’re going to see a risk-off type of market," Tariq Zahir, a New York-based commodity fund manager at Tyche Capital Advisors, said in an interview. “It wouldn’t be surprising to see new lows being printed on oil" if U.S. inventories jump.