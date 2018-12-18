Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: JSE falls in line with global markets, rand firms in early trade
2018-12-18 09:27
The local currency gained 0.9% against the greenback in early trade on Tuesday, ad the JSE fell in line with global markets.
The local bourse fell in early trade on Tuesday morning, in line with global markets.
The JSE All-Share was trading at 50 962,18 at 11:20, down -1.16%. Financials and Industrials were both down, with only Resources in positive territory.
The rand firmed by 13 cents against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday morning, to change hands at R14.26/$ at 10:48, up 0.89% on the day.
This comes as the greenback weakened slightly against a basket of its currency peers. The spot dollar index - its value relative to a basket of six foreign currencies - was 96.92 just before 11:00, down 0.2%.
Andre Botha, senior currency dealer at TreasuryONE, said in a commentary on Tuesday morning that the dollar's relative weakness may be linked to the Fed.
"Major US equity indices all closed lower on Monday as markets expect another hike from the Fed this week.
"Nasdaq, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 all lost over 2% yesterday and the sell-off in stocks continued this morning in the Asian markets with the Nikkei, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite all losing ground.
"The USD, on the other hand, lost some ground as a dovish tone is expected from the Fed over the economic outlook for next year. Concerns around future oil demand amid weakening global economic growth and doubts over the impact of planned production cuts led by OPEC has led to the price of Brent Crude falling below $60/barrel," he said.
Traders in African markets have had a year to forget, and there are signs the rout’s not over yet.The continent’s stocks and bonds have performed worse than those of all other emerging-market regions in 2018, reversing their outperformance of last year.
The selloff has left equities in nations such as South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya at or near their cheapest levels in years. And the yields of Eurobonds issued by governments have soared to a point last seen in early 2016, when investors fretted China’s economic slowdown was gaining momentum.But bargain-hunters won’t necessarily jump in next year.
Risks abound from tense elections in the two biggest economies - Nigeria and South Africa - to low oil prices, potential credit-rating downgrades and the prospect of sovereign defaults.
Trade frictions between China and the United States are already affecting business confidence and investment in Asia, a senior International Monetary Fund official said, warning that the fund could further cut its global growth forecasts in January.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses on Wall Street, as investors looked ahead to meetings of the US and Japanese central banks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.07% or 230.76 points at 21 276.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.14% or 18.19 points at 1 576.01.
"Following falls in US shares, investors remain cautious about market prospects," said Okasan Online Securities in a commentary.