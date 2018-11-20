Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks open lower, bid to unseat May falters
2018-11-20 08:28
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with shares in Nissan diving more 6%, while a plan to unseat British PM Theresa May appears to be faltering.
Rand will struggle to stay below R14/$ - Bianca Botes
"The mighty rand edged below R14.00/$ during trade yesterday, as the mood surrounding the sterling and the dollar was far more subdued. After months of emerging market sell-offs, it seems as though the market is realising that the rand in particular is oversold, bringing some much-anticipated relief.
The rand has traded within a range of R14.00 to R14.50 for the most part of late.
In intraday trade, however, the local currency is likely to move between R13.90 and R14.10.
While the rand has recovered a fair amount of lost ground, it lacks the momentum to remain below the R14.00/$ mark, which we could still see come through on Thursday should the SARB increase interest rates."
- Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions
Tokyo stocks open lower, Nissan down over 6%
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with shares in Nissan diving more 6% and Mitsubishi also plunging after chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.08% or 235.19 points at 21 585.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.97% or 15.91 points at 1 621.70. Nissan shares traded 6.05% lower at ¥944.6 after dipping to a low of ¥940, down 6.51%, at one point.
Bid to topple British PM Theresa May falters as Tory lawmaker revolt struggles
Evidence is mounting that the plot to oust UK Prime Minister Theresa May is faltering.To trigger a vote of no confidence in her leadership, a total of 48 Conservative lawmakers need to submit letters, texts or emails calling for one.
Late last week, as the backlash against May’s Brexit deal gathered pace, there was speculation that the threshold could be reached at any moment.
But on Monday, the euroskeptic European Research Group, which has waged a concerted media campaign to keep up the pressure, appeared distinctly less ebullient.
As a person familiar with the situation said the key number had not been reached, one Tory Brexiteer hinted that now might not be the best time to strike.