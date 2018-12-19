Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks open lower, 100 days to Brexit
2018-12-19 08:27
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US central bank policy meeting.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US central bank policy meeting while the Japanese mobile unit of SoftBank Group flopped on its debut.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.23% or 48.63 points to 21 066.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.21% or 3.27 points at 1 559.24.
"A wait-and-see mood will likely grow ahead of the outcome of an FOMC meeting which is expected to be out in early hours of Thursday in Japan," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.
Analysts are also watching for Wednesday's Fed decision, which comes amid intense pressure from President Donald Trump on the US central bank to keep rates low.
South Africa's Department of Trade and Industry is preparing for all eventualities regarding Brexit, Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies told Fin24 on Tuesday.
SA has been discussing the issue with the UK for some time already, said Davies, with the dti focusing on "making sure that whatever unfolds won't interrupt trade".The prolonged uncertainty has, however, been a complicating factor, he acknowledged.
"The status quo will largely remain intact, I think."What complicates the process is what the nature will be of the UK reaching an arrangement or not with the EU," said Davies.