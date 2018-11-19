Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks open higher, pressure expected on pound
2018-11-19 08:33
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors refocused on sound corporate earnings helped by optimism about trade, but there were still lingering concerns about issues including Italian politics.
Pound outlook most bearish since Brexit vote as May faces crisis
Investors are the most bearish on the pound since the UK voted to leave the European Union as markets brace for the possibility of a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Theresa May.
The premium to buy put options on the currency relative to calls is the steepest since June 2016, with the Sunday Times reporting that seven leading Conservative lawmakers are preparing campaigns to oust her.
A confidence vote could come as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper said.The pound declined more than 1% last week after several of May’s ministers quit in disagreement over her Brexit divorce deal with the EU. The political turmoil has opened up a multitude of risks for sterling, including the prospect of new elections or even a second referendum.
Tokyo stocks open higher with improved sentiment
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.17%, or 37.51 points, at 21 717.85 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.11%, or 1.77 points, at 1 631.07.Investors in Tokyo appeared to take heart from hopeful comments on trade from US President Donald Trump last week "to buy shares in companies with brisk earnings", said Tsuyoshi Nomaguchi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
However, worries over the Italian budget persisted, Nomaguchi added, noting "if Italy keeps refusing to accept the EU's proposal on the budget, Italian long-term rates could rise and destabilise the financial market".
Most Asian markets rise as investors weigh China-US trade row
Asian markets mostly rose on Monday but investors were keeping a close eye on the China-US trade row after Donald Trump's optimistic comments on a possible deal were offset by a war of words between his vice president and Xi Jinping.
The mood across the region was a little calmer at the start of the week, providing some much-needed support after the volatility of seven days ago, with oil stabilising and the Federal Reserve tempering fears about its plans for interest rate hikes.
US markets provided a positive lead after Trump said on Friday that Beijing had made overtures toward resolving their trade war, meaning he might hold off imposing another round of tariffs.