 Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks open higher, pressure expected on pound | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks open higher, pressure expected on pound

2018-11-19 08:33

Fin24 team

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors refocused on sound corporate earnings helped by optimism about trade, but there were still lingering concerns about issues including Italian politics.

Markets
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:54
08:34

Pound outlook most bearish since Brexit vote as May faces crisis

Investors are the most bearish on the pound since the UK voted to leave the European Union as markets brace for the possibility of a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Theresa May.

The premium to buy put options on the currency relative to calls is the steepest since June 2016, with the Sunday Times reporting that seven leading Conservative lawmakers are preparing campaigns to oust her.

A confidence vote could come as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper said.The pound declined more than 1% last week after several of May’s ministers quit in disagreement over her Brexit divorce deal with the EU. The political turmoil has opened up a multitude of risks for sterling, including the prospect of new elections or even a second referendum.
08:34

Tokyo stocks open higher with improved sentiment

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors refocused on sound corporate earnings helped by optimism about trade, but there were still lingering concerns about issues including Italian politics.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.17%, or 37.51 points, at 21 717.85 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.11%, or 1.77 points, at 1 631.07.Investors in Tokyo appeared to take heart from hopeful comments on trade from US President Donald Trump last week "to buy shares in companies with brisk earnings", said Tsuyoshi Nomaguchi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

However, worries over the Italian budget persisted, Nomaguchi added, noting "if Italy keeps refusing to accept the EU's proposal on the budget, Italian long-term rates could rise and destabilise the financial market".
08:34

Most Asian markets rise as investors weigh China-US trade row

Asian markets mostly rose on Monday but investors were keeping a close eye on the China-US trade row after Donald Trump's optimistic comments on a possible deal were offset by a war of words between his vice president and Xi Jinping.

The mood across the region was a little calmer at the start of the week, providing some much-needed support after the volatility of seven days ago, with oil stabilising and the Federal Reserve tempering fears about its plans for interest rate hikes.

US markets provided a positive lead after Trump said on Friday that Beijing had made overtures toward resolving their trade war, meaning he might hold off imposing another round of tariffs.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom implements loadshedding Petrol pain: Govt needs to recoup about R2bn for fuel subsidy Oil price 'now controlled by just 3 men' Numsa's Irvin Jim: IPP’s will cripple Eskom, destroy almost 100 000 jobs 5 questions: Mango's acting CEO on SA aviation and Mango's route ahead
Hogan Lovells did not act unprofessionally in Makwakwa report, Law Society finds Ramaphosa's Investment Conference may lead to 165 000 jobs - PwC report More than 500 jobs on the line as Standard Bank restructures IT division Facebook says any return to China would preserve free expression Load shedding: Eskom's coal crisis in a nutshell

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you switch to a bank that rewarded you for 'good' financial behaviour?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...