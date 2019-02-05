 Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks flat, Australian banks surge | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Tokyo stocks flat, Australian banks surge

2019-02-05 08:37

Fin24 team



Last Updated at 08:48
08:37

Tokyo stocks flat, Australian banks surge 

Tokyo stocks were flat Tuesday as investors keep a close eye on corporate earnings reports, while Australian financials were lifted after an inquiry into the sector was considered more lenient than feared.

With most Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year business was thin, though Japanese, Australian and New Zealand traders were given a positive lead from Wall Street, supported by hopes for China-US trade talks and a slower pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

By lunch the benchmark Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo inched down 8.39 points, to 20 875.38, though the broader Topix index rose 0.25%, or 3.91 points, to 1 585.24. The Nikkei dipped despite the dollar rising to 110.00 yen in early trade, from 109.92 yen in New York and 109.74 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Traders may get more cautious in the coming hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address due on Tuesday, analysts said.

In Tokyo share trading Toyota rose 0.75% to 6 777 yen ahead of its earnings report later this week, while small car specialist Suzuki was up 0.40% at 5 737 yen ahead of its earnings later Tuesday.

Wellington was up 0.7% and Sydney jumped more than 2%, with Australian banks leading the way after a year-long Royal Commission inquiry into financial services scandals referred more than 20 cases to regulators and called for substantial changes in the sector. However, it did not call for criminal prosecution, disappointing some observers who had demanded heads of individual senior executives who allowed or perpetuated the repeated misconduct and breaches. -AFP
08:37

Board walkout at PIC may risk investments

A deepening crisis at South Africa’s biggest money manager the Public Investment Corporation is threatening to cast a pall over the economy and throw into doubt potential deals, including the bailout of one of the nation’s largest clothing retailers.

Nine PIC directors quit on Friday, saying the institution overseeing the pension funds of most South African civil servants has entered a “state of paralysis” following misconduct claims against some board members.

Those included questionable investments in the bonds of cash-strapped state power producer Eskom and the purchase of shares in an overvalued and a little-known technology company.

The state-owned money manager with more than R2trn in assets is typically front and center of major domestic investments in South Africa, including rescue talks to help debt-laden retailer Edcon stay afloat in a depressed consumer environment and stagnant economy.
