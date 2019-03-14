 Markets LIVE: Stocks trade mixed after China data; pound drops | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Stocks trade mixed after China data; pound drops

2019-03-14 08:19

Fin24 team

The ongoing Brexit drama, a cut to the UK’s growth forecast and a warning from America’s top trade negotiator that tariffs may not be rolled back are adding to an uncertain picture for global growth.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 08:58
08:20

Stocks trade mixed after China data; pound drops

Adam Haigh, Bloomberg

Asian stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors digested a slew of economic data from the US and China.

The pound gave back some of Wednesday’s surge as traders positioned for the next steps in the Brexit saga.

Shares fluctuated in Hong Kong and Japan, and declined in China after its retail sales data was in line with expectations and industrial production data slightly below. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index climbed to a four-month high after US business equipment orders increased by the most in six months and a producer price index signaled modest pressure on inflation.

Treasury yields ticked higher with the dollar and the yen weakened.

The US data signaled a positive start to the year for the world’s biggest economy and little pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

In China, traders were mulling the soft reading on industrial output as they searched for clues on how the economy’s reacting to stimulus.

The ongoing Brexit drama, a cut to the UK's growth forecast and a warning from America's top trade negotiator that tariffs may not be rolled back are adding to an uncertain picture for global growth.

“This is maybe a reminder to everyone not to expect the macro data to have turned completely to the upside yet,” Helen Qiao, chief greater China economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told Bloomberg TV in Hong Kong. “Growth is going to improve in the second quarter. With more effective policy easing delivered, we should be able to see more growth momentum being restored - but that takes time.”
08:19

Oil and gas find could help SA set up sovereign wealth fund, says Mantashe

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe told the National Assembly that South Africa's recent oil and gas find had great potential to offer the country energy independence, economic growth and jobs.

Mantashe was addressing Members of Parliament during a plenary of oral replies to their questions on Wednesday afternoon.Total announced during the 2019 Mining Indaba that it had found offshore gas deposits at its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua basin, some 175km off the coast of South Africa.
