Markets LIVE: Stocks in Asia climb, led by China

2019-03-18 08:29

Fin24 team

Stocks in Asia climbed on Monday, led by China, as gains that pushed global equities to the highest level since October continued ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Last Updated at 09:17
08:29

Saudis urge OPEC+ to stick with oil cuts

OPEC and its allies have much work ahead to balance global oil markets and are prepared to do what’s necessary in the second half, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said.

The 24-nation coalition known as OPEC+ needs to “stay the course” until June as its job is “nowhere near complete” in terms of restoring oil-market fundamentals, Al-Falih said late Sunday at a news conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

US inventories remain significantly above normal levels, and there is a risk of oversupply in the short term, he said.
08:29

Asian stocks climb

Adam Haigh, Bloomberg

Stocks in Asia climbed on Monday, led by China, as gains that pushed global equities to the highest level since October continued ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Treasuries steadied.

Key equity indexes in Shanghai rose more than 1%, with equities in Japan and Hong Kong posting modest gains. US futures were flat after the S&P 500 Index capped its best week since November on Friday.

The 10-year Treasury yield stayed below 2.6% in the wake of soft economic data. The dollar drifted, while the Aussie edged up.

Equities are grinding higher and volatility is declining across bonds, stocks and currencies on expectations the Fed will revise its plan for a median projection down to just one rate hike in 2019.

Signs of progress on a US-China trade deal are being tested, with a meeting between the two nations’ presidents now only expected in April at the earliest.

“Share markets have run hard and fast from their December lows and, with global economic data still soft, they are vulnerable to a short-term pullback,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors. “But valuations are OK, and reasonable growth and profits should support decent gains through 2019 as a whole, helped by more policy stimulus.”

Sterling was little changed after Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond ramped up the pressure on Brexiteer Tory MPs, warning they will trigger a long delay to leaving the European Union unless they support Theresa May’s proposed deal when it returns to Parliament.

A growing number of Tories are now backing her agreement, he said, and the deal will only be put to another vote in the House of Commons this week if the government is confident of victory.

Elsewhere, oil edged lower with traders watching for comments emanating from a planned meeting in Azerbaijan on Monday of a committee of OPEC+ members responsible for monitoring output.
