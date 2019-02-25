Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Sasol exec responsible for Lake Charles Chemicals Project to retire
2019-02-25 08:10
Sasol announced on Monday morning that Stephan Schoeman, the Group Executive Committee member responsible for, among others, the group's Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana in the US, will be retiring.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
08:54
Sasol announced on Monday morning that Stephan Schoeman, the Group Executive Committee member responsible for, among others, the group's Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana in the US, will be retiring.
"Stephan joined Sasol in 1989 and has held various management positions in Sasol. He played a key role in our international expansion strategy when he was placed in Hong Kong and Germany. Stephan served as Managing Director of Sasol Infrachem from 2009 and was appointed Managing Director of Sasol Synfuels in 2011," the group said in a note to shareholders.
Sasol said that, with effect from April 1 2019, project accountabilities for the LCCP will report to Fleetwood Grobler in his capacity as EVP:Chemicals Business.
"The commissioning and operations of the LCCP already report to Mr Bernard Klingenberg, who is the EVP responsible for Sasol operations globally," said Sasol.
Stocks gain in Asia, yuan rises on trade optimism
Adam Haigh, Bloomberg
Asian stocks climbed with US futures and the yuan rose after US President Donald Trump postponed the date for boosting tariffs on Chinese imports, in the latest sign of progress in bilateral trade talks.
Chinese shares led the region higher after Trump said he will delay the March 1 deadline.
Equities in Japan, whose economy has been hit by the trade war, also jumped, though rallies fizzled in South Korea and Australia.
A gain in US futures also faded after China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published a commentary saying talks will be harder at the final stage. The yuan and Australia’s dollar also pared advances. Treasuries recouped a modest loss.
The official delay from the US may give fresh impetus to extend a global rally in equities that was being tested amid an uncertain future on global trade and forecasts for weakening economic growth.
Also in focus this week will be the Humphrey-Hawkins hearing from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, where investors will get the latest read on policy. “This is a sigh of relief,” Ben Emons, managing director for global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors, told Bloomberg TV. “Markets will still keep a level of caution, but this news is encouraging.”
Trump said the talks were productive. “The US has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues,” he said in a Twitter posting on Sunday evening.
Trade discussions had been extended over the weekend after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides agreed on a yuan currency provision, though four people familiar with the matter said no deal had been reached.
Elsewhere, oil held around $57 a barrel. Crude may rally further as OPEC cuts and sanctions on Iran and Venezuela create a shortage of heavy crude, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said.
Read Warren Buffett's annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter
Warren Buffett says he wants to spend Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s growing pile of cash on a giant acquisition, but he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.
“Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter to investors, adding that will lead to buying more public stocks in 2019. “We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.”
Berkshire’s cash pile rose to $112bn, showing how hard it’s been for Buffett to put money to work as fast as Berkshire accumulates it. The legendary investor made his name by consistently outpacing the broader market, but that’s become harder as Berkshire has grown. - Bloomberg