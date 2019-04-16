 Markets LIVE: Stocks drift in Asia on earnings; dollar ticks up | Fin24
  • Smoke, Fire?

    The Competition Commission is probing the removal of certain cigarette brands from Spar.

  • Public Protector

    Here's what Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to know from Pravin Gordhan.

Markets LIVE: Stocks drift in Asia on earnings; dollar ticks up

2019-04-16 08:38

Fin24 team

Stocks stalled near six-month highs in Asia Tuesday as investors weighed earnings in the US and the region. Treasuries steadied and the dollar edged higher.

Markets
08:38

Stocks drift in Asia on earnings; dollar ticks up

Andreea Papuc, Bloomberg

Stocks stalled near six-month highs in Asia Tuesday as investors weighed earnings in the US and the region. Treasuries steadied and the dollar edged higher.

Shares in China and Hong Kong outperformed, drifted in Tokyo and were little changed in Seoul. US and European futures rose.

Earlier, the S&P 500 Index slipped from a six-month high, halting a three-day advance, as earnings season kicked into high gear. Sentiment was hit after Goldman Sachs Group missed estimates for sales and trading revenue, while Citigroup also fell after its revenue matched expectations.

Treasury yields ticked lower after data showed China’s holdings rose for a third month.

The yen inched higher. With Chinese trade and lending data showing signs of improvement for the world’s second-biggest economy, investors are turning to the US earnings season to confirm the resilience of corporate America in the face of numerous challenges to growth. Results from Bank of America are due Tuesday.

Central banks remain in focus, with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who currently sees rates on hold until the fall of 2020, saying that the Federal Reserve may need to cut rates if inflation falls.

“We are going into this earnings season with the most pessimistic expectations and earning revisions ratios since 2016,” Isabelle Mateos y Lago, chief multi-asset strategist at BlackRock, said on Bloomberg TV. “Obviously the markets are not expecting too much and a lot of good news are already priced in, so it makes sense for the market to take a pause.”

Elsewhere, Chinese stocks outperformed as sentiment toward banks improved. West Texas oil drifted after the longest run of weekly gains in three years as a report showed increased US oil-rig activity. 
