Markets LIVE: Stocks drift ahead of Fed; dollar steadies
2019-03-19 08:27
Equities in Asia drifted Tuesday as traders awaited central bank meetings amid expectations of dovish signals to monetary policy.
Andreea Papuc, Bloomberg
The dollar steadied after recent declines, while the yen edged higher. Stocks posted modest losses in Japan, China and Hong Kong and were little changed in Australia.
US equity futures ticked higher after the S&P 500 Index climbed to a five-month high Monday. European equity futures were mixed.
The pound pared losses that came after the speaker of Parliament blocked another vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s current Brexit plan.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries nudged lower to just under 2.6%. Australia’s three-year bond yield slid below the 1.5% policy rate for the first time since September 2016.
A dovish tilt from the world’s central banks has helped global equities rally to the highest since October. Expectations are that the Fed will point the way to just one rate hike in 2019 when it meets Wednesday.
The Bank of England also meets this week and is seen holding rates steady.
“We are on higher alert because of the potential for a sentiment swing to do very quick damage in the markets,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “The just-right conditions are unlikely to last very long. It means whichever way growth moves, up or down, we could see negative reactions from risk assets, and particularly share markets.”
