 Markets LIVE: Stocks advance as profits, China data ease worries | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Public Protector

    Here's what Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to know from Pravin Gordhan.

  • Empowerdex

    B-BBEE verification company has certificate suspended following Agrizzi testimony.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Stocks advance as profits, China data ease worries

2019-04-15 08:34

Fin24 team

Stocks in Asia kicked off the week on a mostly positive note after earnings and Chinese economic data eased concerns about a slowdown in global growth.

Financial data analysis graph showing global marke
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:04
08:35

Stocks advance as profits, China data ease worries

Adam Haigh, Bloomberg

Stocks in Asia kicked off the week on a mostly positive note after earnings and Chinese economic data eased concerns about a slowdown in global growth, leaving the region’s shares on course for a fresh six-month high.

Japanese shares posted the largest gains, with equities in Hong Kong, China and South Korea also stronger, even after earlier gains were trimmed. European futures edged higher. Bullish sentiment gripped Asia after the S&P 500 Index Friday came within 1% of a new all-time high.

Australian bonds fell, tracking the drop in Treasuries prior to the weekend. The dollar steadied with Treasuries and oil started the week with a modest decline.

With Chinese trade and lending data showing signs of improvement for the world’s second-biggest economy, investors are now looking for the earnings season to confirm the resilience of corporate America in the face of numerous headwinds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted strong first-quarter earnings.

Up next are Goldman Sachs Group, Citigroup and Bank of America. There’s also signs the US and China are getting closer to a trade deal, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying enforcement mechanisms could work “in both directions.”

“The environment of easier financial conditions is beginning to have an impact on the broader economy,” Binay Chandgothia, fund manager at Principal Global Investors, told Bloomberg TV. “If that is the case and growth does pick up, you’ll see an uptick in analyst expectations and earnings as well, which should help continue the rally.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the Federal Reserve over the weekend, saying the stock market would be “5 000 to 10 000” points higher had it not been for the actions of the US central bank.

Elsewhere, finance chiefs and central banks stand ready to "act promptly" to shore up growth amid a multitude of downside risks, according to a communique from the International Monetary Fund’s main advisory panel.

Oil started the week on a softer note, after capping its sixth straight week of gains Friday, with a report showing increased US oil-rig activity taking some of the heat out of the rally.
08:35

Activists push SA pension funds to tally climate costs

Pension funds in South Africa have a legal obligation to account for the financial effects of climate change on their investments, according to two groups lobbying money managers to pay closer attention to the issue.

Shareholder activists Just Share and environmental law organiSation ClientEarth have written to more than 50 funds in South Africa about their duty to savers. The local industry oversees about R4.2trn in retirement investments, according to the two groups.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
UPDATE: Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram reportedly down worldwide Competition Commission probes removal of cigarette brands from Spar Middle class struggles are now threatening the global economy Land compensation: I am simply following the Constitution, says Zim president The business of transformation: 'It's not about choosing a black person over a white one'
'You must be a walking encyclopaedia' - what's all in a day's work for Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe Six minutes to disaster: How Ethiopian pilots battled Boeing Max in final moments Ferial Haffajee: Gordhan and Mogoro take the Eskom frog out of boiling water 'The whole country is counting on us': What Eskom boss told staff when stage 4 hit Researchers find Facebook 'hosted' cybercriminal groups selling stolen info

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...