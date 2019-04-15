Markets LIVE: Stocks advance as profits, China data ease worries

Stocks advance as profits, China data ease worries
Adam Haigh, Bloomberg
Stocks in Asia kicked off the week on a mostly positive note after earnings and Chinese economic data eased concerns about a slowdown in global growth, leaving the region’s shares on course for a fresh six-month high.
Japanese shares posted the largest gains, with equities in Hong Kong, China and South Korea also stronger, even after earlier gains were trimmed. European futures edged higher. Bullish sentiment gripped Asia after the S&P 500 Index Friday came within 1% of a new all-time high.
Australian bonds fell, tracking the drop in Treasuries prior to the weekend. The dollar steadied with Treasuries and oil started the week with a modest decline.
With Chinese trade and lending data showing signs of improvement for the world’s second-biggest economy, investors are now looking for the earnings season to confirm the resilience of corporate America in the face of numerous headwinds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted strong first-quarter earnings.
Up next are Goldman Sachs Group, Citigroup and Bank of America. There’s also signs the US and China are getting closer to a trade deal, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying enforcement mechanisms could work “in both directions.”
“The environment of easier financial conditions is beginning to have an impact on the broader economy,” Binay Chandgothia, fund manager at Principal Global Investors, told Bloomberg TV. “If that is the case and growth does pick up, you’ll see an uptick in analyst expectations and earnings as well, which should help continue the rally.”
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the Federal Reserve over the weekend, saying the stock market would be “5 000 to 10 000” points higher had it not been for the actions of the US central bank.
Elsewhere, finance chiefs and central banks stand ready to "act promptly" to shore up growth amid a multitude of downside risks, according to a communique from the International Monetary Fund’s main advisory panel.
Oil started the week on a softer note, after capping its sixth straight week of gains Friday, with a report showing increased US oil-rig activity taking some of the heat out of the rally.