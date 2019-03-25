 Markets LIVE: Stock sell-off roils Asia, yields slide further | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Markets LIVE: Stock sell-off roils Asia, yields slide further

2019-03-25 08:21

Fin24 team

The stock sell-off that gripped markets Friday rolled into Asia Monday, with a gauge of the region’s shares heading for its biggest decline of 2019 and US futures suggesting further losses on Wall Street.

Financial data analysis graph showing global marke
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:58
08:22

PIC commission to continue as key Ayo repayment court order expected

The judicial commission of inquiry into state-run asset manager the Public Investment Corporation is set to continue Monday while a key court judgement affecting Ayo Technology Solutions will also be handed down.

The North Gauteng High Court heard an urgent interdict last week by Ayo Technology Solutions against the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.
08:22

Stock sell-off roils Asia, yields slide further

Adam Haigh, Bloomberg 

The stock sell-off that gripped markets Friday rolled into Asia Monday, with a gauge of the region’s shares heading for its biggest decline of 2019 and US futures suggesting further losses on Wall Street. Bond yields plumbed fresh lows.

Shares fell more than 2% in Tokyo, the biggest slide since December. Equities were down more than 1% in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul, while European futures were lower.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield recorded an all-time low and Japan’s hit the lowest since September 2016, when the Bank of Japan overhauled policy to focus less on asset purchases.

A closely watched gauge of Treasuries has inverted for the first time since 2007, combining with poor European PMI readings on Friday to deepen recession worries.

The global equity recovery that took benchmarks to a five-month high is now showing signs of cracking amid weakening data and a pivot by global central banks away from monetary normalisation - which itself reflects concerns about the outlook.

The 2019 advance in shares had taken the S&P 500 Index and MSCI World Index near levels reached during the height of last year’s rally.

“Global equities were kind of complacent” as rates markets reflected growth concerns, said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “It was the release of global PMI data last Friday that shook off the complacency,” she added.

A breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks and an eventual turn in economic data could give support for risk assets in time. But meantime, Chow advised dividend-rich equities and high- yield debt for an income-based strategy.

Trump and Brexit 

Investors also digested news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence anyone close to President Donald Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. While Mueller failed to exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice, Attorney General William Barr said he did not find enough evidence to pursue that charge.

In the UK, sterling dipped at the start of a week that could bring the risk of yet another vote on UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and other cabinet colleagues publicly backed May on Sunday as several British newspapers said she is under increasing pressure to stand down over her handling of Britain’s exit from the European Union.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Expat tax is ultimately fair - expert Eskom: No load shedding anticipated this week Mboweni warns of elevating 'state ownership to a religion' Sunday Read: Load shedding through the years and how Eskom has struggled to keep the lights on Recession and downgrade? Economists spell out risks that come with load shedding
ANALYSIS: Load shedding - worse than we thought and here to stay Hawks ordered to provide weekly updates on Steinhoff investigation to Parly Ramaphosa train farce, corruption woes mocked in memes Sifiso Skenjana: Standard Bank, SABC and more – why SA must mind the labour force gap Here’s how airplane crash investigations work, according to an aviation safety expert

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...