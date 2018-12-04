 Markets LIVE: Stats SA to announce latest GDP figures, Asian markets slip | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Stats SA to announce latest GDP figures, Asian markets slip

2018-12-04 08:21

Fin24 team

Stats SA will publish third quarter GDP figures on Tuesday morning, which will show whether SA has officially exited the recession.

Markets
08:21

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking after bull run

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday despite hefty gains on Wall Street, as investors sought to lock in profits after seven days of gains on the Japanese market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11% or 25.68 points at 22 549.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.20% or 3.42 points to 1 685.63.

"Positive sentiment following rallies in US shares are seen outweighed by sales on profit-taking by investors" as there is nothing surprising in US rallies on a detente in the US-China trade war over the weekend, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.
08:21

Asian markets slip as China-US trade deal joy subsides

Asian markets mostly dropped on Tuesday as the previous day's euphoria over the China-US trade ceasefire gave way to questions about whether the two can ultimately resolve their differences. However, oil prices continued to rise, building on Monday's surge fuelled by the agreement as well as news of a Russia-Saudi Arabia pact to cap output.

Global investors were given some much-needed Christmas cheer at the weekend after Donald Trump and Xi Jinping called a halt to their painful tariffs battle for 90 days while they try to resolve their differences.The news lit a fuse under markets after a torrid year that has been dominated by the trade war between the world's top two economies, which many fear will hit global growth.
08:21

Economists expect Stats SA to announce SA has exited recession 

Stats SA is expected to announce on Tuesday morning that SA has officially exited its recession, according to the projections of seven economists. Gross domestic product growth figures for the third quarter will be released at 11:30. 

But while economists anticipate that the country's economy will no longer be in decline, overall economic growth for 2018 is expected to remain weak.

SA slipped into a technical recession in the first half of 2018 following two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. The economy contracted by a restated 2.6% in the first quarter and 0.7% in the second.
