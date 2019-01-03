Markets LIVE: Slight recovery for Asian markets, Apple tanks
2019-01-03 08:27
Most Asian markets rose Thursday after the previous day's sharp losses but technology firms fell after Apple slashed its revenue forecasts blaming slowing China sales.
ICYMI: Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets
Apple cut its revenue outlook for the latest quarter Wednesday, citing steeper-than-expected "economic deceleration" in China and emerging markets.
The rare revenue warnings from Apple suggested weaker-than-anticipated sales of iPhones and other gadgetry, in part because of trade frictions between Washington and Beijing.
Apple shares slid some 7.6% in after-hours trade on the news.The company slashed its revenue guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2019, ended December 29, to $84bn - sharply lower than analyst forecasts averaging $91bn.
Rocky start for euro
The US dollar strengthened 1.15 against the euro on Wednesday, due to weak factory data from the Eurozone, Andre
Botha, senior currency dealer at TreasuryONE noted in a market update.
"This suggests that 2019 will have a rocky start for the single
currency bloc," he said.
"Other interesting data out of China yesterday showed that
China’s factory activity contracted for the first time in 19 months in December
as domestic and export orders continued to weaken.
"This has flared up the
debate of slowing growth in the world which normally sees a run to safe havens
which the US dollar is one."
In early morning trade the rand weakened beyond R14.60, as Asian Markets
started the day in the red as the slowdown in China has caused a ripple in the
Asian Markets, he explained.
Apple is the first company to cut its outlook on revenue
due to their belief that there is a steeper than expected economic deceleration
in China and emerging markets.
"The tone at the moment is that the market is starting off the year on a
risk-off footing which can cause some rand weakness in the short term," Botha concluded.
Rand comes under pressure
The rand came under pressure as most emerging markets slipped following a downturn in the euro, Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions noted in a market update.
"This easier trend was reinforced by weak data from China," she added.
"During the overnight session, the rand quickly lost ground, slipping from R14.40/$ to R14.52/$."
US initial jobless claims and new home sales data is expected to be released this afternoon, and may possibly lead to volatility.
The rand opened at R14.46/$, it's expected range of trade for Thursday is between R14.40/$ and R14.65/$.
Apple CEO Tim Cook faces his toughest challenge yet
Apple's Tim Cook confirmed Wednesday that the latest iPhones, his flagship product, are not selling up to expectations.
Apple sold fewer than anticipated new iPhones, and is expected to cut its holiday quarter sales outlook by as much as $9bn.
Cook plans to address Apple staff about the situation on Thursday at an all-hands meeting where he will take questions from workers, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Apple shares tank on the back of slowing sales in China
The yen pared early sharp gains from a flash crash, which saw the dollar briefly plunge to its lowest level since March after the Apple announcement, while the Australian dollar hit a 10-year low against the greenback.
Investors trod cautiously as bargain-buyers capitalised on Wednesday's hammering across Asia, while sentiment remains weak owing to uncertainty over a number of issues including China-US trade, China's economic woes, the US government shutdown and Brexit.