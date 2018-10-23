Markets LIVE: Sudden spike in rand above R14.40/$
2018-10-23 07:25
As the temperature in Cape Town soared to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may be feeling heat of a different kind, reports Bloomberg.
Sudden spike in rand to R14.40 against the US dollar
The rand briefly spiked to R14.41 to the US dollar on Tuesday morning, weakening 0.6% against the greenback from its opening level of R14.32.
Adam Phillips of Umkhulu Consulting said in a morning note that should the rand nudge up above R14.40/$ there would likely to be
some export selling interest. "Back below R14.30 [we're likely to see] some import interest like
there was yesterday."
"I don't think any operator wants to have a position, which
is understandable. If we do see a move it could be on the back of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan
making a statement on the death of Saudi journalist [Jamal Khashoggi] in the Turkish embassy back
at the beginning of the month.”
Markets quietly optimistic about budget
As the temperature in Cape Town soared to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, Finance Minister
Tito Mboweni may be feeling heat of a different kind, reports Bloomberg.
Mboweni, barely two weeks into the job, has to reassure investors and
rating companies in his mid-term budget speech in the city on Wednesday
that he has the budget deficit under control, while finding money to
boost an economy that fell into recession in the first half.
Investors
seem confident he can: bond yields fell to two-week lows on Monday and the
rand gained, while traders curbed bearish bets on the currency.
Analysts from Nedbank Group, Citigroup and Informa Global
Markets are predicting a rally in the rand, even as the projected budget
shortfall is seen
wider than the February estimate of 3.6%.
As long as the gap
remains below 4%, sentiment won’t sour toward the rand, according
to
Mehul Daya and
Neels Heyneke at Johannesburg-based Nedbank.
“The market is quietly optimistic about the budget,” said
Gordon Kerr, a fixed-income trader at FirstRand Bank in
Johannesburg. “Everyone expects the deficit to widen from February but
tax revenue has surprised to the topside. And Treasury will keep to the
fiscal consolidation story because they can’t afford not to.”
Expected range for rand: R14.25/$ - R14.45/$.
The
rand traded in a tight range throughout Monday, despite a stronger
dollar. International markets were steady with little market-moving data
being published.
The
markets are now eagerly awaiting the Medium-Term Budget Policy
Statement on Wednesday to provide some clarity on the direction of the
local economy and hence the rand, comments Paul Muller, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.
The only data of significance to be released today will be the EU consumer confidence indicator.
Asian markets resume downward spiral as geopolitical fears set in
Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday as geopolitical risks
pile up, from US tensions with Russia and Saudi Arabia, to trade issues and
Italy's budget stand-off with the European Union, reports AFP.
Shanghai and Hong Kong saw deep losses, having soared over the previous two
trading days after China's top brass issued coordinated statements of support
for the country's markets and officials unveiled tax cut plans.
The gains had provided some much-needed support to Asia but investors
reverted to selling on Tuesday, with nerves tested further after Donald Trump's
warning that he will pull out of a nuclear treaty with Russia and bolster
America's arsenal.
What are we waking up to?
Dollar firmer against most currencies this morning with the Chinese yuan falling to 6.9500. The pound fell to 1.2950 as Theresa May’s political future put the currency under pressure.
Political unease over the Italian budget also caused the euro to fall to 1.1450.
The rand has slipped slightly against the $ this morning but is holding the firmer levels against both the pound and euro.
Asian equity markets have followed US markets lower with the US futures opening lower again this morning.
Gold and oil are lower at $1 223.80 and $79.50 respectively. US treasury yields continue to trade higher while the DXY Dollar index is up at 96.08
- TreasuryONE
Latest currency moves
USDZAR 14.3737
EURUSD 1.1453
EURZAR 16.4540
GBPUSD 1.2959
GBPZAR 18.6175
AUDZAR 10.1427
CADZAR 10.9701
CNYZAR 2.0694
ZARJPY 7.8246
CHFZAR 14.4097
Source TreasuryONE
Good morning, welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.
Here's a quick snapshot:
The rand opened steady at R14.32 to the US dollar, Asian markets have resumed their downward spiral as geopolitical fears set in, and Wall Street ended mixed in a volatile day of trade.
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Down 2.2% at 22 120.05
(break)
Shanghai - Composite: Down 0.5% at 2
631.01
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Down 1.5% at
25 752.92
Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1460 from
$1.1466 at 21:00 GMT
Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2963 from
$1.2967
Dollar/yen: Down at 112.60 from
112.81 yen
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down
five cents at $69.31 (new contract)
Oil - Brent Crude: Down 19 cents at
$79.64 per barrel
New York - Dow: Down 0.5% at 25 317.61
(close)
London - FTSE 100: Down 0.1% at 7 042.80
(close)
Source: AFP