 Markets LIVE: Sudden spike in rand above R14.40/$ | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Sudden spike in rand above R14.40/$

2018-10-23 07:25

As the temperature in Cape Town soared to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may be feeling heat of a different kind, reports Bloomberg.

Last Updated at 08:50
08:37

Sudden spike in rand to R14.40 against the US dollar

The rand briefly spiked to R14.41 to the US dollar on Tuesday morning, weakening 0.6% against the greenback from its opening level of R14.32. 

Adam Phillips of Umkhulu Consulting said in a morning note that should the rand nudge up above R14.40/$ there would likely to be some export selling interest. "Back below R14.30 [we're likely to see] some import interest like there was yesterday."

"I don't think any operator wants to have a position, which is understandable. If we do see a move it could be on the back of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan making a statement on the death of Saudi journalist [Jamal Khashoggi] in the Turkish embassy back at the beginning of the month.”

08:18

Markets quietly optimistic about budget

Mboweni, barely two weeks into the job, has to reassure investors and rating companies in his mid-term budget speech in the city on Wednesday that he has the budget deficit under control, while finding money to boost an economy that fell into recession in the first half.

Investors seem confident he can: bond yields fell to two-week lows on Monday and the rand gained, while traders curbed bearish bets on the currency. Analysts from Nedbank Group, Citigroup and Informa Global Markets are predicting a rally in the rand, even as the projected budget shortfall is seen wider than the February estimate of 3.6%.

As long as the gap remains below 4%, sentiment won’t sour toward the rand, according to Mehul Daya and Neels Heyneke at Johannesburg-based Nedbank.

“The market is quietly optimistic about the budget,” said Gordon Kerr, a fixed-income trader at FirstRand Bank in Johannesburg. “Everyone expects the deficit to widen from February but tax revenue has surprised to the topside. And Treasury will keep to the fiscal consolidation story because they can’t afford not to.”
07:50

Expected range for rand: R14.25/$ - R14.45/$.

The rand traded in a tight range throughout Monday, despite a stronger dollar. International markets were steady with little market-moving data being published. 

The markets are now eagerly awaiting the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday to provide some clarity on the direction of the local economy and hence the rand, comments Paul Muller, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

The only data of significance to be released today will be the EU consumer confidence indicator.
07:36

Asian markets resume downward spiral as geopolitical fears set in

Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday as geopolitical risks pile up, from US tensions with Russia and Saudi Arabia, to trade issues and Italy's budget stand-off with the European Union, reports AFP.

Shanghai and Hong Kong saw deep losses, having soared over the previous two trading days after China's top brass issued coordinated statements of support for the country's markets and officials unveiled tax cut plans.

The gains had provided some much-needed support to Asia but investors reverted to selling on Tuesday, with nerves tested further after Donald Trump's warning that he will pull out of a nuclear treaty with Russia and bolster America's arsenal.

07:33

What are we waking up to?

Dollar firmer against most currencies this morning with the Chinese yuan falling to 6.9500. The pound fell to 1.2950 as Theresa May’s political future put the currency under pressure.

Political unease over the Italian budget also caused the euro to fall to 1.1450.

The rand has slipped slightly against the $ this morning but is holding the firmer levels against both the pound and euro.

Asian equity markets have followed US markets lower with the US futures opening lower again this morning.

Gold and oil are lower at $1 223.80 and $79.50 respectively. US treasury yields continue to trade higher while the DXY Dollar index is up at 96.08

- TreasuryONE
07:31

Latest currency moves

USDZAR    14.3737

EURUSD    1.1453

EURZAR    16.4540

GBPUSD    1.2959

GBPZAR    18.6175

AUDZAR    10.1427

CADZAR    10.9701

CNYZAR    2.0694

ZARJPY    7.8246

CHFZAR    14.4097

Source TreasuryONE
07:26

Good morning, welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.

Here's a quick snapshot:

The rand opened steady at R14.32 to the US dollar, Asian markets have resumed their downward spiral as geopolitical fears set in, and Wall Street ended mixed in a volatile day of trade.

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Down 2.2% at 22 120.05 (break)

Shanghai - Composite: Down 0.5% at 2 631.01

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Down 1.5% at 25 752.92

Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1460 from $1.1466 at 21:00 GMT

Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2963 from $1.2967

Dollar/yen: Down at 112.60 from 112.81 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down five cents at $69.31 (new contract)

Oil - Brent Crude: Down 19 cents at $79.64 per barrel

New York - Dow: Down 0.5% at 25 317.61 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Down 0.1% at 7 042.80 (close)

Source: AFP
