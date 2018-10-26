Markets LIVE: Rand slips, bulls out on The Street and Asia steeps deeper into bear territory
2018-10-26 07:25
The rand started on the back foot and on Wall Street, the bulls came out to play, with the Nasdaq surging 3%.
Good morning. Welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog
Here's a quick snapshot:
The
rand started on the back foot, opening at R14.62 to the US dollar and retreating almost immediately to R14.68. By 07:12 the local currency was trading at R14.65.
On Wall Street, the bulls came out to play, with the Nasdaq surging 3%.
Some notable quotes on the rally:
"We are seeing what we call a bottom fishing today," said Howard Silverblatt, senior analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
"After a severe sell-off its perfectly normal to see the market
rebound," analyst Adam Sarhan said. "The key question: Is it a one-or
two-day rally or is it a new trend?"
In Asia, shares turned lower after early gains, despite the overnight
jump on Wall Stree as worries over corporate earnings, trade and the
outlook for growth weighed on sentiment.
