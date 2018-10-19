Markets LIVE: Rand shows resilience around R14.40/$
2018-10-19 09:40
The dollar is firmer across the board this morning, driven by the prospect of higher US interest rates as well as renewed global growth concerns.
Rand regains some losses
The rand regained some of its overnight losses to trade below R14.40
to the US dollar.
“International factors weighed in on the ZAR overnight as weaker than
expected Chinese growth, Italian budget concerns and rising US treasury yields
all combine to push the ZAR close to 14.50,” commented Gerard van der
Westhuizen, dealer at TreasuryONE.
The Chinese economy growth missed the mark for the third quarter when
it came in at 6.5% (6.6% expected) and slowed down from the second quarter.
The Chinese Yuan has been under pressure lately testing the CNY7.00/$
mark on a couple occasions this week and the weaker growth number could put
more pressure on the Yuan, said Van der Westhuizen.
In Europe, the European Commission criticised Italy's
free-spending budget and mentioned that it was in serious breach of the EU
budget rules. Van der Westhuizen said this sparked a sell-off in the euro and
the single currency tested lows around the 1.1450 mark, “far from the 1.16
level we saw a couple of days ago”.
“On a technical perspective, the 1.430 level is critical as a
sustained break below this could open up to a possibility of to the 1.13 figure.”
The local unit was trading as low as R14.33 to the US dollar before
moving back to R14.39/$ by 10:15.
The JSE opened firmer, reversing losses
from the previous session.
Indices across the board gained,
with the JSE All-share index and the Top-40 index adding 0.26% and 0.23%
respectively. Financials were up 0.24% and Resources 0.2%.
Intu Properties (+13%) was the biggest winner after announcing a possible cash offer for the company of 210.4 pence per share.
The US dollar was firmer across the board on Friday, driven by the prospect of higher US interest rates as well as renewed global growth concerns, said TreasuryONE.
"Emerging market currencies have also reversed some of their gains, with the rand falling to 14.47 against the greenback in early trade."
The local unit, however, firmed 0.3% to trade at R14.40/$ by 09:37."Equity markets in the US closed in the red again and this has carried through to the Asian markets."
