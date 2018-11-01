Markets LIVE: Rand sees early gains and global markets end horrid month on sweet note

Good morning, welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.
Here's a snapshot
The rand has seen some early gains, trading closer to R14.70 to the US dollar despite the greenback reaching 16-month highs on robust economic data.
Wall Street stocks rose solidly for the second straight
session on Wednesday, easing the losses from a bruising month following
good employment data and mostly solid earnings.
In Asia,
Hong Kong stocks surged on Thursday morning, extending the previous day's
strong gains as investors welcomed a pledge by China's leadership to support the
stuttering economy, reports AFP.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.84% to 25 439.97,
having risen 1.60% on Wednesday.
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.13% to
2 632.22, building on the gains of more than 2% in the previous two
trading days.
-----------
Notable quotes
"Even after this morning's gains, global equity markets are left licking
their wounds after a brutal month," XTB analyst David Cheetham told AFP.
"The question going forward now is whether the worst of it is over or if
there's another wave of selling into year-end?"
Key figures around 02:30 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Down 0.8% at 21 749.78 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 1.5% at 25 361.66
Shanghai - Composite: Up 1.1% at 2 630.97
Euro/dollar: Up at $1.1331 from $1.1322 at 20:30 GMT
Pound/dollar: Up at $1.2845 from $1.2771
Dollar/yen: Down at 112.76 from 112.86
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down 31 cents at $65.00 per barrel
Oil - Brent Crude: Down 34 cents at $74.70 per barrel (new contract)
New York - Dow: Up 1.0% at 25 115.76 (close)
London - FTSE 100: Up 1.3% at 7 128.10 (close)