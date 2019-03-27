Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand see-saws, struggles to gain momentum
2019-03-27 08:15
The rand continues to see saw, struggling to retain momentum in either direction, says Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:27
The rand continued to see saw, struggling to retain momentum in either direction, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said.
"An uptick in the dollar coupled with a slowdown in the Asian market rally in the overnight session are both adding pressure to the local unit, with global growth concerns remaining the key theme this week.
"Markets are gearing up for the local Monetary Policy Committee interest rate announcement tomorrow and, while no change is expected, the tone of the SARB (SA Reserve Bank) will be important as inflation fears, driven by fuel and tariff hikes, loom," she said.
Botes said statements by the European Central Bank will also be taken into consideration today as the EU struggles to gain any meaningful economic traction.
The US trade balance is also expected to add to the mix this afternoon, she said.
Botes said the rand was expected to trade within a range of R14.38 and R14.56.
By 08:04, it was trading at R14.45 to the greenback.
TreasuryONE, in a morning note, had similar sentiments particularly in terms of the MPC.
"The SARB MPC meeting starts today and the consensus is for interest rates to be kept on hold. Markets' main focus will remain on the Moody’s review in two days' time," it said.
"The dollar is broadly stronger this morning despite poor economic data out of the States yesterday. US Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence numbers both declined but ongoing global growth concerns and negative sentiment towards Europe have driven the dollar higher.
"The euro has slipped to 1.1260 and the pound is at 1.3185 while the rand is weaker at 14.4575
"Global stocks with the exception of the Nikkei all closed up while US Treasury yields are a touch up from their recent lows. Gold is lower this morning while Brent has climbed to $68.14 on news of Russian output cuts."