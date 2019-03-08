Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Global stock slide extends amid growth worries
2019-03-08 09:13
Stocks in Asia fell with US and European futures on Friday morning amid renewed concerns about global growth and signs China is trying to slow down the country’s equity rally.
Tokyo closes down 2% - AFP
Tokyo stocks closed lower for the fourth straight day on Friday as risk aversion grew after weak Chinese trade data fuelled worries over the global economy.
The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.01%, or 430.45 points, to 21 025.56.
Over the week, the benchmark index tumbled 2.67%. The broader Topix index fell 1.82%, or 29.22 points, to 1 572.44, down 2.68% from the week before.
The Tokyo market got off to a weak start on investor worries after the European Central Bank slashed its 2019 eurozone growth and inflation forecasts.
Japanese shares "failed to stem the trend of falls in the US market on concerns over the global economic outlook", Kentaro Yahashi, strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in an online commentary.
Adam Haigh, Bloomberg
Stocks in Asia fell with US and European futures amid renewed concerns about global growth and signs China is trying to slow down the country’s equity rally.
The yen climbed amid the risk-off sentiment.Equities from Sydney to Hong Kong retreated and Chinese shares slumped most this year as traders took a rare sell rating from the nation’s largest brokerage as a sign the government wants to curb gains.
Weak Chinese trade data only added to the negativity.
Treasury yields dipped and the euro remained near the lowest since 2017 after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts Thursday.
The dollar drifted after seven days of gains and gold ticked higher. The US jobs report on Friday will provide the next clues on the health of global growth after ECB President Mario Draghi delivered fresh stimulus as he downgraded the outlook for the region’s economy.
The move came during a week that’s seen China cut its goal for economic expansion, the Bank of Canada dial back its expectations for policy tightening and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development lowering its global outlook.
China’s exports in February declined more than 20% from a year earlier and imports also weakened due to the Chinese New Year shutdown and continued uncertainty from the trade war, data from the nation’s customs administration showed Friday.
“All these different variables are beginning to come together to paint a more dismal outlook for global growth,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., told Bloomberg TV from Minneapolis. “We saw the ECB wake up to the acknowledgment of a weaker growth and inflation profile in Europe, but this is sending a broad-based signal that contagion may be coming to the U.S.”
Elsewhere, the pound was steady after the European Union was said to make a new offer to the UK in an attempt to break the Brexit impasse. Oil slipped toward $56 a barrel in New York.
Euro falls
By TreasuryONE.
"The euro fell to its lowest levels of the year against the dollar, the yield on German 10-year Bunds fell to its lowest since 2016 and equity markets across the board is under pressure.
This is all on the back of the dovish ECB (European Central Bank), by not only cutting its 2019 growth forecast for the euro zone to 1.1% from an earlier 1.7%, it also unveiled a new round of low-cost loans to banks and pushed back the timeline for what would be its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
The USD has been the biggest gainer, as the market flooded back to greenback. Looking at the graph above one can see that all emerging markets being under pressure with the USDZAR (pink) being one of the worst hit.
We need to ask where to from here? Well if the major currencies remain under pressure, especially the EUR/USD which is starting to break lower through key technical levels, we might just see EM currencies remain under the pump for little while longer."