Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R14.38/$, Verimark to consider delisting proposal
2018-10-22 07:10
Verimark announced on Monday morning that it would consider a proposal to delist from the JSE, while the rand strengthened against the dollar in early trade.
Verimark to consider delisting proposal
Verimark [JSE:VMK] announced on Monday morning that it would consider a proposal to delist from the JSE.
"Shareholders are advised that the company has received notice from its controlling shareholder, the Van Straaten Family Trust, of its conditional, non-binding intention to acquire the minority interests in the company and thereafter apply for its delisting from the JSE Limited."
The retailer did not say why the Van Staaten Trust wanted to delist. It said its board had established a committee to consider the proposal.
Key market indicators around 03:00
GMT
Shanghai - Composite: Up 3.9% at 2 649.02 points
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Down 0.3% at 22 462.54 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 1.5% at 25 938.96
Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1501 from $1.1511 at 21:00 GMT on Friday
Pound/dollar: Down at $1.3054 from $1.3066
Dollar/yen: Down at 112.44 from 112.50 yen
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down five cents at $69.07 per barrel
Oil - Brent Crude: Down eight cents at $79.70 per barrel
New York - Dow Jones: Up 0.3% at 25,444.34 (close)
London - FTSE 100: Up 0.3% at 7 049.80 (close)
Source: AFP
In the currency markets
USDZAR 14.3819
EURUSD 1.1510
EURZAR 16.5453
GBPUSD 1.3067
GBPZAR 18.7834
AUDZAR 10.2147
CADZAR 10.9781
CNYZAR 2.0733
ZARJPY 7.8294
CHFZAR 14.4237
Source: TreasuryONE
Enthusiasm for oil is at its worst in a year as global financial woes and rising US stockpiles dim the demand outlook.
“It’s amazing how strangely and quickly things have changed. I think
the original move up to the mid $70s was completely not called for,”
said Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.
“It was a lot of speculation over sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
declining, Libya declining and who will pick up the slack.”
Oil slipped to the lowest in almost a month last week as expanding
American stockpiles overshadowed tensions between the US and Saudi
Arabia over the disappearance of a prominent kingdom critic. Meanwhile,
trade tensions between the Trump administration and China and financials
woes in emerging economies are clouding the picture for oil
consumption.
Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai surging almost 4%
to build on a rally at the end of last week, but traders are still
cautious over geopolitical tensions.
A close eye is being kept on
China this week after Vice Premier Liu He led the country's top economic
officials in a coordinated drive to shore up beleaguered equities,
which have fallen more than a quarter this year.
The Shanghai
Composite Index piled on more than 2% after that, with observers
suggesting government-backed funds known as the National Team helped
provide support.
And those gains filtered through to Monday after
further support measures, with President Xi Jinping promising help for
non state-backed firms, while authorities also unveiled a plan to lower
taxes. The moves came as data on
Friday showed the world's number two economy grew at its slowest pace
for nine years during the third quarter.