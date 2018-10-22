 Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R14.38/$, Verimark to consider delisting proposal | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R14.38/$, Verimark to consider delisting proposal

2018-10-22 07:10

Fin24 team

Verimark announced on Monday morning that it would consider a proposal to delist from the JSE, while the rand strengthened against the dollar in early trade.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 08:45
07:55

Verimark to consider delisting proposal 

Verimark [JSE:VMK] announced on Monday morning that it would consider a proposal to delist from the JSE.

"Shareholders are advised that the company has received notice from its controlling shareholder, the Van Straaten Family Trust, of its conditional, non-binding intention to acquire the minority interests in the company and thereafter apply for its delisting from the JSE Limited."

The retailer did not say why the Van Staaten Trust wanted to delist. It said its board had established a committee to consider the proposal. 
07:25
07:23

Key market indicators around 03:00 GMT

Shanghai - Composite: Up 3.9% at 2 649.02 points

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Down 0.3% at 22 462.54 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 1.5% at 25 938.96

Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1501 from $1.1511 at 21:00 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: Down at $1.3054 from $1.3066

Dollar/yen: Down at 112.44 from 112.50 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down five cents at $69.07 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: Down eight cents at $79.70 per barrel

New York - Dow Jones: Up 0.3% at 25,444.34 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Up 0.3% at 7 049.80 (close)

Source: AFP
07:17

In the currency markets

USDZAR    14.3819

EURUSD    1.1510

EURZAR    16.5453

GBPUSD    1.3067

GBPZAR    18.7834

AUDZAR    10.2147

CADZAR    10.9781

CNYZAR    2.0733

ZARJPY    7.8294

CHFZAR    14.4237

Source:  TreasuryONE
07:15

Enthusiasm for oil is at its worst in a year as global financial woes and rising US stockpiles dim the demand outlook.

“It’s amazing how strangely and quickly things have changed. I think the original move up to the mid $70s was completely not called for,” said Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. “It was a lot of speculation over sanctions on Iran, Venezuela declining, Libya declining and who will pick up the slack.”

Oil slipped to the lowest in almost a month last week as expanding American stockpiles overshadowed tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of a prominent kingdom critic. Meanwhile, trade tensions between the Trump administration and China and financials woes in emerging economies are clouding the picture for oil consumption.
07:12

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai surging almost 4% to build on a rally at the end of last week, but traders are still cautious over geopolitical tensions.

A close eye is being kept on China this week after Vice Premier Liu He led the country's top economic officials in a coordinated drive to shore up beleaguered equities, which have fallen more than a quarter this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index piled on more than 2% after that, with observers suggesting government-backed funds known as the National Team helped provide support.

And those gains filtered through to Monday after further support measures, with President Xi Jinping promising help for non state-backed firms, while authorities also unveiled a plan to lower taxes. The moves came as data on Friday showed the world's number two economy grew at its slowest pace for nine years during the third quarter.
