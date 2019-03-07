 Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R14.26/$ | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R14.26/$

2019-03-07 08:49

Fin24 team

There was "more of the same" on Thursday morning, with currencies treading water in the absence of fresh news on trade talks.

08:49

There was "more of the same" this morning, with currencies treading water in the absence of fresh news on trade talks, TreasuryONE said in a morning note to clients.

This was ahead of the ECB policy statement today, and tomorrow's Non Farm Payrolls number.

The Euro is at 1.1306, the Pound at 1.3177 and the Rand weaker at 14.2678.

The Rand was hit by the weakening of the Turkish Lira after their central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 24%, TreasuryONE also noted, with Wall Street closing lower for the second day in a row, and Asian stocks lower this morning after the OECD lowered their global growth forecast.

Gold is unchanged at $1 286.45 while Palladium has recovered to $1 538.52. Brent is also higher this morning at $66.24. Brought to you by TreasuryONE.
