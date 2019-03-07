Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R14.26/$

Fin24 team
There was "more of the same" on Thursday morning, with currencies treading water in the absence of fresh news on trade talks.
There was "more of the same" this morning, with
currencies treading water in the absence of fresh news on trade talks, TreasuryONE
said in a morning note to clients.
This was ahead of the ECB policy statement
today, and tomorrow's Non Farm Payrolls number.
The Euro is at 1.1306, the Pound at 1.3177 and the Rand
weaker at 14.2678.
The Rand was hit by the weakening of the Turkish Lira after
their central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 24%, TreasuryONE also
noted, with Wall Street closing lower for the second day in a row, and Asian
stocks lower this morning after the OECD lowered their global growth forecast.
Gold is unchanged at $1 286.45 while Palladium has recovered
to $1 538.52. Brent is also higher this morning at $66.24.
