Markets LIVE: Rand opens at R13.84/$

2019-01-21 08:00

Fin24 team

A less hawkish SARB, coupled with a slowdown in Chinese GDP to 6.4%, are currently the main factors weighing on the performance of the rand, says an analyst.

Last Updated at 09:16
08:03

Asian markets post fresh gains, China growth slows to 28-year low

Asian markets on Monday built on last week's rally as investors cheered a report that China had offered to eliminate its massive trade surplus with the United States, while data showed Chinese economic growth hit forecasts in 2018.

Regional equities picked up where they finished Friday after Bloomberg said Beijing had pledged to ramp up spending on US goods over the next five years.

While there was some scepticism over the offer, observers said it indicated that talks between the economic superpowers were heading in the right direction.
08:02

Emerging-market equities post longest rally in a year

Emerging-market equities rose for a fourth week last week as signs of easing trade tensions supported the appetite for riskier assets. Currencies dropped amid a stronger dollar.
08:00

The rand started the day at R13.84/$.

"A less hawkish SARB, coupled with a slowdown in Chinese GDP to 6.4%, are currently the main factors weighing on the performance of the rand," corporate treasury manager at peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said in a market update.

"While the violent protests taking place in our northern neighbour is not affecting the local currency market, fears of a spillover and an additional rush of migrants are some of the top concerns from a socio-economic perspective that could further strain the already weak local economy," she excplained.

Further ashore, markets will be aware of British Prime Minister Theresa May as  she tries to break the Brexit deadlock after surviving the vote of no confidence last week.

"Ongoing instability in the region will continue to assist the ZAR against the GBP in the firming trend witnessed since Oct 2018."

The US-China trade dynamic still remains pivotal in the emerging market environment, Botes added.

The rand is expected to trade within range of R13.69 to R13.94 expected.
