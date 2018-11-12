Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: China expected to expand budget deficit amid trade war risks
2018-11-12 07:57
China’s policy makers are expected to increase the budget deficit in the coming year, as a slowing economy and the downdraft from the trade war with the U.S. raise the need for a more active fiscal policy.
Authorities will increase the budget deficit target to between 2.6% and 3% of economic output, up from 2.6% this year, according to 21 of 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey.
The remainder forecast a deficit higher than 3% of gross domestic product. The quota for off-budget government bonds - used in particular to finance stimulus via infrastructure investment - will be at least 1.35 trillion yuan ($194 billion) - the same or higher than this year, the survey showed.
China’s economy slowed more than expected in the third quarter as a funding squeeze combined with the uncertainty brought about by the trade war with the U.S. While policy makers have taken a series of steps to shore up the expansion, from easier credit policy to multiple cuts to banks’ reserve requirement ratios, high debt levels make broad-based stimulus less likely.
"For the coming period, China has a very difficult act to balance between reining in domestic risks, for example in terms of excessive debt, and keeping growth on track in order to secure social and financial stability," said Bjorn Giesbergen, an economist at Rabobank. The U.S. is set to increase the tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China to 25% in January, unless a breakthrough on trade relations between the two nations can be achieved before then.
Of the 28 economists surveyed, 19 estimated that the 25% tariffs would cut 2019 growth by between 0.2 percentage point and 1 percentage point, with six seeing a lower impact and 3 forecasting a shaving of more than 1 percentage point.
The median estimate for 2019 real economic growth in a separate Bloomberg survey is 6.2%.
The People’s Bank of China will refrain from aggressive stimulus measures such as cutting benchmark lending interest rates or loosening property purchase rules, the surveyed economists said. Any policy maneuver will be consistent with easing steps taken this year, such as cutting taxes and injecting cash via reserve-ratio cuts, they said.
The tax reduction measures would most likely come via lower rates for value-added tax and corporate income tax, and the reductions could lift growth by 0.1 to 0.3 percentage point, according to the economists - much less than the potential hit to growth from tariffs. - Bloomberg
Oil pares bear market collapse on prospect of OPEC curbs in 2019
Oil has climbed after a record run of losses as Saudi Arabia said it will reduce crude sales in December and speculation rose that OPEC and its allies will cut output next year.
Emerging markets give up gains after mid-terms, Fed rates decision
Emerging-market stocks and currencies retreated after the Federal Reserve indicated it will keep raising rates, sending the U.S. dollar higher and damping a post-midterm rally.
Woolworths board changes
Woolworths on Monday issued a shareholder notice on changes to its non-executive directors as well as succession.
According to the notice - Hubert Brody has been appointed
as deputy chairman of the board with effect from Monday, November 12, 2018.
Simon Susman (chairman of the Board) and Tom Boardman (lead independent director) will
step down from their respective positions with effect from the conclusion of the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM), each having respectively served a nine year term, the notice read.
It is anticipated that the board will appoint Hubert as chairman of the board and
Zarina Bassa as the lead independent director with effect from the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.
Also at the conclusion of the 2019 AGM, Simon will become Honorary President, following his stepping down as a director.
He will provide support and advice
to the board and continue his deep association with the group by devoting his time to the
continued advancement of Woolworths' participation in civil and corporate society, the notice read.
Growth on track to average 0.6% for 2018
Market outlook from RMB economist Mpho Tsebe:
The global data calendar is relatively empty this week.
The key release is US CPI data on Wednesday. Consumer prices are expected to have risen by 2.4% y/y in October, up from 2.3% in September.
Investors will also closely monitor Brexit deliberations for clues on whether a draft Brexit deal will be reached in this week’s negotiations. We are also likely to see another budget showdown as Italy presents revised revenue and spending proposals to the EU on Tuesday.
The initial budget proposal was rejected for breaching the EU’s 3% deficit limit in 2020.
Locally, the retail sales and wholesale data due for release on Wednesday and Thursday will provide us with the last set of high frequency data for the third quarter. We expect retail sales to have contracted by 0.1% m/m in September.
Despite the decrease, retail sales will still contribute positively to growth in 3Q18.
Following last week’s mining and manufacturing data, the rebound in 3Q18 growth is likely to print around 1.5% q/q saar – barring any surprises from the agriculture sector.
This means that annual growth is still on track to average around 0.6% for 2018.
Oil looms over emerging markets as US-China trade hopes dim
Falling oil prices are fast becoming a catalyst for emerging markets.
Last week’s slide in crude was partly behind the weakness in the Russian ruble, Mexican peso and Malaysian ringgit, according to Societe Generale SA.
With oil wallowing in a bear market, OPEC and its allies gathered in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to weigh production cuts.
"Oil-importing emerging economies’ currencies would likely react negatively to a cut in OPEC output given Iranian oil exports are already likely to wane over time under the impact of US sanctions," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, the Singapore-based head of foreign-exchange strategy at NatWest Markets.
Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over global economy
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday tracking falls on Wall Street last week amid lingering worries over global economic growth.
The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.55%, or 121.75 points, at 22 128.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.50%, or 8.30 points, at 1,664.68.
"Flagging growth in China revived global growth concerns," Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at OANDA, said in a commentary.
Data releases this week:
NKC Economics and RMB give a breakdown of the data releases scheduled this week, and their expectations.
Monday - Monday
US Fed's Daly speaks on the economic outlook at 21:30, Namibia CPI
Tuesday – Japanese GDP figures
for October, US monthly budget statement at 21:00.
Wednesday – We expect South
African retail sales growth will moderate to 1.8% y-o-y in September from +2.5%
y-o-y in August, US CPI, Ghana CPI, Nigeria CPI.
Thursday - US headline CPI
should rise 0.3% m-o-m in October, led by a jump in energy prices. This would
lift the y-o-y rate to 2.5%, reversing part of the deceleration reported
last month when the annual pace slowed to 2.3% in September from 2.7% in
August.
Friday - Botswana CPI
Rand on the backfoot
The rand starts this week slightly on the back foot, opening at R14.30/$ after reaching lows of R14.36 in overnight trade, Bianca Botes, corporate treaury manager of Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a market update.
The weakness comes from both a correction to last week’s overreaction when the rand moved to levels as low as R13.98, coupled with a recovery in the US dollar following the mid-term elections.
The hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve is also weighing down emerging market currencies.
We face a quiet two days ahead in terms of economic data, and politics will therefore set the tone for currency trade. It is going to be interesting watching the effect of the Democrats leading the charge in the House of Representatives play out in the US.
The range for Monday is expected to be R14.17 to R14.46.
Analysts from NKC Economics expect the local currency to trade within the range of R14.15/$ and R14.45/$.
Brexit and Italy in focus
The dollar is holding on to it’s firmer levels against the euro and pound this morning at 1.1320 and 1.2925 as Brexit and Italy are firmly in focus this week, TreasuryONE noted in a market update on Monday morning.
Theresa May is once again facing resistance from inside her own party over her Brexit plans while the Italian government needs to submit it’s revised budget tomorrow.
The rand is also trading at Friday’s weaker levels along with other emerging markets, having opened at R14.30/$.
Wall street fell on Friday and Asian equity markets have followed suit. Gold has taken a beating since Friday is is currently at $1209.33 while Brent is up slightly as OPEC hints at possible output cuts.
Today is a US holiday which could see trading being subdued.
Market indicators at open:
USDZAR 14.2989
EURUSD 1.1319
EURZAR 16.1769
GBPUSD 1.2931
GBPZAR 18.4807
AUDZAR 10.3273
CADZAR 10.8403
CNYZAR 2.0528
ZARJPY 7.9649
CHFZAR 14.1967
Gold 1 210.28
Plat 851.65
Plad 1 121.10
Rhod 2 450.00
Irid 1 470.00
Ruth 268.00
Copp 6 078.50
Brent 71.38
Gold ZAR 17 298.29
Plat ZAR 12 172.46