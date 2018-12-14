Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: The year that was and what to expect in 2019
2018-12-14 08:10
Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions says politics was the dominating theme in the markets in 2018.
"Throughout 2018, the dominating theme in the markets has remained politics, and the seesaw week we have had was no different. The emerging markets kicked the week off on the back foot, as risk sentiment trickled out of the market.
"The same core uncertainties have persisted this year with Brexit and the trade war remaining centre stage and will continue to do so as we head into 2019.
"The rand took little time to weaken to R14.45/$ earlier this week, initially signalling a break above R14.50. The momentum was, however, short lived as lower-than-expected US inflation figures caused the dollar to tumble.
"Although a quiet week on the data front, CPI released both locally and in the US changed the scene dramatically mid-week. While local inflation accelerated to 5.2%, indicating that another interest rate hike by the Monetary Policy Committee is likely in early 2019, US inflation remained flat at 2.2%, reassuring markets that the US rate hiking cycle is coming to an end.
"Retail sales figures in South Africa surpassed expectations, gaining 2.2% year-on-year. In other local data, gold production saw a decline of 15.1% while mining production increased by 0.5% in October, with manufacturing production increasing by 1.1% – a welcome positive development following very poor performance from the local manufacturing sector throughout 2018.
"Jobs data from the US continues to be soft, with initial jobless claims topping expectations slightly to come in at 166k. Today we will look to the ECB as well as US retail and manufacturing figures to lead the charge on the data front.
"While business slowly winds down to enter the festive season, the global political landscape isn't showing signs of the slowdown at all, with Brexit and the trade war still hanging in the balance ensuring a continuous oversupply of uncertainty.
The rand is, however, expected to remain fairly rangebound, targeting levels of R14.08 to R14.25."
What we're waking up to: The rand is weaker this morning, changing hands at R14.23 to the greenback.
TreasuryONE said in a morning note to clients, "The major currencies traded in fairly tight ranges yesterday as markets looked for fresh news on the direction for the dollar. The euro lost small ground after the ECB left rates unchanged and Draghi’s dovish comments on the outlook for the Euro zone.
"The Pound is holding steady this morning despite the EU’s hardline stance on Brexit. The rand is weaker ... in line with Turkey and other EMs. The local currency still seems to be affected by Eskom concerns as well as Trade War tensions and liquidity shortages.
"Global equity markets are relatively flat while US Treasury yields closed a touch higher. Trump once again stated that the Fed should not be hiking rates any further however the market still expects a hike later this month."