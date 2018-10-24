Markets LIVE: Rand on front foot as all eyes turn to Mboweni

Fin24 team
The rand started on a firm footing as all the attention shifts to new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden mini budget speech later today.
What are we waking up to?
The rand is trading below the R14.30’s against the US dollar ahead of today’s MTBPS as all emerging markets are stronger this morning. The budget speech will be key for further ZAR strength and is expected to be a market mover locally.
Across the pond US equities saw a massive sell-off yesterday after lower than expected earnings from major US corporates, this in return boosted the price of gold.
The price of Brent crude fell below $80/barrel as Saudi Arabia pledge to increase production to as much as possible, calming concerns over a fall in supply after sanctions placed on Iran by the US.
A broader ZARUSD range for the day is R14.00 - R14.50, but a possible break above R14.50/$ if the medium term budget disappoints.
Latest currency moves
USDZAR 14.2346
EURUSD 1.1470
EURZAR 16.3189
GBPUSD 1.2986
GBPZAR 18.4758
AUDZAR 10.1058
CADZAR 10.8790
CNYZAR 2.0508
ZARJPY 7.8996
CHFZAR 14.2976
Good morning, welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.
Here's a quick snapshot:
The
rand started on a firm footing, strengthening two cents after opening at R14.25 to the US dollar as all the attention shifts to new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement.
The minister is set to deliver his speech at 14:00.
Brand reputation expert Solly Moeng told Fin24 in a studio interview that Mboweni's biggest task is to assure not only the markets and investors, but also ordinary South Africans and the taxpayers.
Other local market moving data to be released today is the Consumer Price Index.
On the global front, stock markets slumped on Tuesday on geopolitical risks
stretching from US tensions with Russia and Saudi Arabia to trade issues
with China, as well as Italy's budget stand-off with the European
Union.
In Asia, equities fell again on Wednesday extending the previous
day's geopolitics-fuelled sell-off, with energy firms taking another
battering in response to an oil market rout.
