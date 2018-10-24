 Markets LIVE: Rand on front foot as all eyes turn to Mboweni | Fin24
  • Mboweni on State Capture

    The new finance minister has described state capture as a 'great public sector heist'

  • Kganyago on Populism

    The central bank head says SA must learn economic lessons from Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

  • Up in the Air

    Uber Air could see SA shoppers flying to malls via skyports, says a company executive.

Markets LIVE: Rand on front foot as all eyes turn to Mboweni

2018-10-24 07:31

Fin24 team

The rand started on a firm footing as all the attention shifts to new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden mini budget speech later today.

07:50

What are we waking up to?

The rand is trading below the R14.30’s against the US dollar ahead of today’s MTBPS as all emerging markets are stronger this morning. The budget speech will be key for further ZAR strength and is expected to be a market mover locally.

Across the pond US equities saw a massive sell-off yesterday after lower than expected earnings from major US corporates, this in return boosted the price of gold.

The price of Brent crude fell below $80/barrel as Saudi Arabia pledge to increase production to as much as possible, calming concerns over a fall in supply after sanctions placed on Iran by the US.

A broader ZARUSD range for the day is R14.00 - R14.50, but a possible break above R14.50/$ if the medium term budget disappoints.

 - TreasuryONE
07:44

Latest currency moves

USDZAR    14.2346

EURUSD    1.1470

EURZAR    16.3189

GBPUSD    1.2986

GBPZAR    18.4758

AUDZAR    10.1058

CADZAR    10.8790

CNYZAR    2.0508

ZARJPY    7.8996

CHFZAR    14.2976

 - TreasuryONE
07:27

Good morning, welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.

Here's a quick snapshot:

The rand started on a firm footing, strengthening two cents after opening at R14.25 to the US dollar as all the attention shifts to new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement.

The minister is set to deliver his speech at 14:00.

Brand reputation expert Solly Moeng told Fin24 in a studio interview that Mboweni's biggest task is to assure not only the markets and investors, but also ordinary South Africans and the taxpayers.

Other local market moving data to be released today is the Consumer Price Index.

On the global front, stock markets slumped on Tuesday on geopolitical risks stretching from US tensions with Russia and Saudi Arabia to trade issues with China, as well as Italy's budget stand-off with the European Union.

READ: Global stocks fall as geopolitical uncertainties mount

In Asia, equities fell again on Wednesday extending the previous day's geopolitics-fuelled sell-off, with energy firms taking another battering in response to an oil market rout.

READ: Asian markets suffer fresh losses, energy firms tank

WATCH: Solly Moeng on Mboweni's biggest job, his style and credibility
#MINIBUDGET2018

All eyes are on Tito Mboweni as he readies to deliver his maiden mini budget speech amid an ailing economy and eroded confidence.
 
