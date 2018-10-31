 Markets LIVE: Rand off to shaky start, Asia stages rare rally and Wall Street puts in healthy performance | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Corruption Fightback

    Pravin Gordhan has warned of a 'dangerous' fightback against efforts to root out corruption.

  • Not just me

    Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says while he met with the Guptas, so did Helen Zille.

  • Financial Planning

    Financial advisors add value if you know how to and make use of them, says Warren Ingram.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Rand off to shaky start, Asia stages rare rally and Wall Street puts in healthy performance

2018-10-31 07:24

Fin24 team

The rand started the day on the back foot, with Asian markets staging a rare rally following a bounce on Wall Street.

Global stocks rebound. (Photo: iStock)
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:04
07:33

What are we waking up to?

A strong close on Wall Street last night has pushed Asian stock markets higher this morning. US indices all finished around 1.5% up as the dollar remained strong and US Treasury yields rose. The 10-year yield climbed to 3.13% while the 30-year yield was at 3.36%.

Locally, poor unemployment numbers are not helping the rand which is at 14.6500 this morning after hitting 14.5400 yesterday. The Reserve Bank hinted at an imminent rate hike yesterday after expressing concerns for the inflation outlook. The SARB said that the rand is undervalued and interest rates are too low.

Gold has slipped to below $1 220.00 while Brent has fallen to $76.30.

- TreasuryONE
07:30

In the commodities markets, benchmark US crude shed 1.3% to $66.18 per barrel in New York on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 1.8% to $75.91 per barrel in London.

Gold lost 0.2% to $1 225.30 an ounce. Silver rose 0.1% to $14.46 an ounce. Copper slumped 2.8% to $2.66 a pound.

Latest commodity indicators

Gold  1 217.61

Plat     833.20

Plad     1 079.25

Rhod  2 415.00

Irid  1 470.00

Ruth  263.00

Copp  6 076.50

Brent  76.32

Gold ZAR     17 824.23

Plat ZAR     12 196.96

- TreasuryONE
07:26

Latest currency indicators:

USDZAR    14.6460

EURUSD    1.1339

EURZAR    16.5988

GBPUSD    1.2705

GBPZAR    18.5985

AUDZAR    10.3701

CADZAR    11.1499

CNYZAR    2.1010

ZARJPY    7.7187

CHFZAR    14.5586

- TreasuryONE
07:25

good morning. Welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE  blog.

Here's a quick snapshot

The rand started the day on the back foot, weakening 0.37% to R14.64 by 07:18 after opening on R14.59.

In Asia, markets staged a rare rally on Wednesday following a bounce on Wall Street, with attention turning to the release of key US jobs data later in the week.

However, while investors briefly have a spring in their step, a mountain of problems - from China-US trade tensions and Brexit, to Chinese weakness and rising US interest rates - is keeping optimism at a premium, reports AFP.

READ: Asian markets enjoy bounce but traders remain on edge

October has been a painful month for Asian equities, which have seen billions wiped from their values, and observers warn of further pain with Washington and Beijing seemingly unlikely to back off from their tariffs standoff anytime soon.

Still, Wall Street put in a healthy performance on Tuesday - the Dow added 1.8% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped 1.6% - after data showed US consumer confidence at a new 18-year high in October.The positive reading sent the dollar up against the yen and the unit continued to rise in Asia, providing a push for Japanese exporters.

READ: Stocks rally on earnings a day after ending at 5-month lows

Key figures around 02:30 GMT  

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Up 1.6% at 21 790.00 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 0.9% at 24 813.77

Shanghai - Composite: Up 0.8% at 2 589.08

Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1345 from $1.1346 at 20:30 GMT

Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2706 from $1.2708

Dollar/yen: Up at 113.21 from 112.97 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Up 26 cents at $66.44 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: Up 40 cents at $76.31 per barrel

New York - Dow: Up 1.8% at 24 874.64 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Up 0.1% at 7 035.85 (close)

- AFP
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Bouncers expel BLF activists after they lunge at Nicky Oppenheimer in Parliament 'I was there when Cabinet approved nuclear programme' - Ramaphosa EXCLUSIVE: Moyane turns the tables, gives Ramaphosa new deadline Davies: I met with the Guptas, but so did Helen Zille Ramaphosa lifts veil on some Eskom-China loan details
WATCH: Mboweni faces double challenge as SA's 5th finance chief in 3 years Tencent's $214bn tumble is breaking all kinds of records There's a problem with 'Wakanda visions' for African cities - academic Nuclear power still viable for SA's energy mix - industry Ramaphosa's Job Pact: What's hot and what's not?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What is your reaction on Tito Mboweni's announced VAT exempted items?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...