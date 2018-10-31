Markets LIVE: Rand off to shaky start, Asia stages rare rally and Wall Street puts in healthy performance

good morning. Welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.
Here's a quick snapshot
The rand started the day on the back foot, weakening 0.37% to R14.64 by 07:18 after opening on R14.59.
In Asia, markets staged a rare rally on Wednesday following a bounce on
Wall Street, with attention turning to the release of key US jobs data
later in the week.
However, while investors briefly have a spring
in their step, a mountain of problems - from China-US trade tensions and
Brexit, to Chinese weakness and rising US interest rates - is keeping
optimism at a premium, reports AFP.
October has been a painful month for Asian
equities, which have seen billions wiped from their values, and
observers warn of further pain with Washington and Beijing seemingly
unlikely to back off from their tariffs standoff anytime soon.
Still,
Wall Street put in a healthy performance on Tuesday - the Dow added
1.8% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped 1.6% - after data showed US
consumer confidence at a new 18-year high in October.The
positive reading sent the dollar up against the yen and the unit
continued to rise in Asia, providing a push for Japanese exporters.
Key figures around 02:30 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Up 1.6% at 21 790.00 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 0.9% at 24 813.77
Shanghai - Composite: Up 0.8% at 2 589.08
Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1345 from $1.1346 at 20:30 GMT
Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2706 from $1.2708
Dollar/yen: Up at 113.21 from 112.97 yen
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Up 26 cents at $66.44 per barrel
Oil - Brent Crude: Up 40 cents at $76.31 per barrel
New York - Dow: Up 1.8% at 24 874.64 (close)
London - FTSE 100: Up 0.1% at 7 035.85 (close)
- AFP