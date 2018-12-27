Markets LIVE: Oil rides rebound in global risk assets on economic optimism

OVERVIEW: Asian stocks climbed on Thursday after the biggest rally in US equities since 2009 offered relief from this month’s wrenching downturn, though gains were restrained outside of Japan.
Tokyo’s Topix Index closed almost 5% higher, leading the region, while Australian shares rallied 1.9%. Korean and Hong Kong benchmarks declined and US equity futures fluctuated, showing limited follow-through from the blow-out session on Wall Street. American benchmarks soared 5% or more Wednesday on signs of robust consumer spending, easing concern about the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on US-China trade talks.
Elsewhere, crude oil prices gave up a slice of the gains of more than 8% overnight. Ten-year Treasury yields are holding around 2.80%. The dollar surrendered some of yesterday’s advance. The yuan was little changed on the latest news on trade negotiations being scheduled for next month. The spurt in Japanese shares, the biggest in two years, follows a selloff that pushed the Topix gauge into a bear market on Tuesday. The benchmark is still valued at 11.8 times estimated earnings, near the cheapest level since 2012.
“The market right now is very bumpy,” Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment, said on Bloomberg Television. Investors are sifting through “how many policy risks are actually on the table,” he said.
For Hong Kong stocks, Lam anticipates renewed declines over the coming quarter, before signs of rebounding Chinese growth stoke gains later in 2019. Just one of the S&P 500 members fell on Wednesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1 050 points for its biggest-ever point gain.
Consumer shares paced the rally, with Amazon.com jumping 9.5% on record holiday sales. Each member of the FAANG cohort rallied at least 6.4%.
Nike and Apple rose more than 7%. Yet it’s still a horrible month for US stocks, with the S&P 500 down almost 11%. Japan’s Topix is even worse, with a 14% slide.
Emerging markets have done better, thanks to expectations of less aggressive tightening by the Fed. The Shanghai Composite is off less than 4%, for example. And China’s yuan, along with most major Asian currencies, is up against the dollar this month.
“We could still be choppy here and in a bit of a trading range” for stocks, Matt Miskin, a market strategist at John Hancock Financial Services, told Bloomberg Radio. “You’re getting whipsawed from all this different information hitting the markets,” he said.
For the S&P 500, he said “we do not see a real sustainable breakout past the prior highs in the near term.
”A report that a US government delegation will travel to Beijing in two weeks to hold trade talks gave stocks a final push higher on Wall Street. Investors had earlier welcomed White House adviser Kevin Hassett’s assurance that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is “100%” safe.
Futures on European equity benchmarks were mixed in Asia. Trading in the UK and Europe will resume after a two-day holiday. - Bloomberg