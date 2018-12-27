 Markets LIVE: Oil rides rebound in global risk assets on economic optimism | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Oil rides rebound in global risk assets on economic optimism

2018-12-27 08:23

Fin24 team

Oil held its biggest gain in two years, after being swept up in a rebound across risk assets spurred by optimism about the global economy.

09:58

Oil held its biggest gain in two years, after being swept up in a rebound across risk assets spurred by optimism about the global economy.

Futures in New York were little changed after surging 8.7% in the previous session. The S&P 500 Index equity gauge rebounded on Wednesday from the brink of a bear market on signs of robust consumer spending, easing concern about the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on US-China trade talks.

Meanwhile, expectations for declining American crude inventories also supported prices. Still, the rally represents only limited relief for oil, which is down almost 40% from a four-year high in October. Investors remain wary about the prospect of a supply glut, stoked by fears that output cuts pledged by OPEC and its allies won’t be enough to counter booming American shale output.

There are also lingering concerns that a trade war between the US and China - the world’s two biggest economies - could curb energy demand.

“Hopes of US-China trade progress impacted equity and crude markets, even though it’s a small step in the negotiation process", Takayuki Nogami, chief economist at Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National, said by phone in Tokyo. “As trading volumes are thin, crude prices could continue to be volatile and react to every little thing through early January.”

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery traded 49 cents lower to $45.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 16:26 in Tokyo. The contract advanced $3.69 to $46.22 on Wednesday. Total volume traded was about 31% above the 100-day average. Brent for February settlement dropped 65 cents to $53.82 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract rose $4 to $54.47 on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at an $8.11 premium to WTI.

Oil jumped as all three major US stock indexes gained at least 4% on Wednesday, a feat last achieved in 2011. President Donald Trump a day earlier had said an equity rout that pulled the S&P 500 Index down 19.8% from a record offered a “tremendous opportunity to buy”. Additionally, a White House official assured investors that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell won’t get fired, an action Bloomberg News reported over the weekend that Trump had discussed.

Signs that US and China may be making progress to resolve their trade conflict also supported the rally in risk assets. A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish is said to plan traveling to China in the week of January 7 for the first face-to-face discussion since the two countries agreed to a truce. That follows China’s announcement earlier this week on another round of tariff cuts.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories probably fell 3 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. If Energy Information Administration data due Friday confirms that, it will be a fourth consecutive weekly decline in US stockpiles. - Bloomberg
08:46

OVERVIEW: Asian stocks climbed on Thursday after the biggest rally in US equities since 2009 offered relief from this month’s wrenching downturn, though gains were restrained outside of Japan.

Tokyo’s Topix Index closed almost 5% higher, leading the region, while Australian shares rallied 1.9%. Korean and Hong Kong benchmarks declined and US equity futures fluctuated, showing limited follow-through from the blow-out session on Wall Street. American benchmarks soared 5% or more Wednesday on signs of robust consumer spending, easing concern about the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on US-China trade talks.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices gave up a slice of the gains of more than 8% overnight. Ten-year Treasury yields are holding around 2.80%. The dollar surrendered some of yesterday’s advance. The yuan was little changed on the latest news on trade negotiations being scheduled for next month. The spurt in Japanese shares, the biggest in two years, follows a selloff that pushed the Topix gauge into a bear market on Tuesday. The benchmark is still valued at 11.8 times estimated earnings, near the cheapest level since 2012.

“The market right now is very bumpy,” Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment, said on Bloomberg Television. Investors are sifting through “how many policy risks are actually on the table,” he said.

For Hong Kong stocks, Lam anticipates renewed declines over the coming quarter, before signs of rebounding Chinese growth stoke gains later in 2019. Just one of the S&P 500 members fell on Wednesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1 050 points for its biggest-ever point gain.

Consumer shares paced the rally, with Amazon.com jumping 9.5% on record holiday sales. Each member of the FAANG cohort rallied at least 6.4%.

Nike and Apple rose more than 7%. Yet it’s still a horrible month for US stocks, with the S&P 500 down almost 11%. Japan’s Topix is even worse, with a 14% slide.

Emerging markets have done better, thanks to expectations of less aggressive tightening by the Fed. The Shanghai Composite is off less than 4%, for example. And China’s yuan, along with most major Asian currencies, is up against the dollar this month.

“We could still be choppy here and in a bit of a trading range” for stocks, Matt Miskin, a market strategist at John Hancock Financial Services, told Bloomberg Radio. “You’re getting whipsawed from all this different information hitting the markets,” he said.

For the S&P 500, he said “we do not see a real sustainable breakout past the prior highs in the near term.

”A report that a US government delegation will travel to Beijing in two weeks to hold trade talks gave stocks a final push higher on Wall Street. Investors had earlier welcomed White House adviser Kevin Hassett’s assurance that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is “100%” safe.

Futures on European equity benchmarks were mixed in Asia. Trading in the UK and Europe will resume after a two-day holiday. - Bloomberg
08:21

The rand opened the day close to the R14.50 level, after it slipped against the dollar on Monday as the sell-off in stocks caused a risk-off environment across the board, TreasuryONE said in a morning note.

"The rand flirted with the R14.60 level for most of the trading session. However, yesterday on Wall Street saw all three major indexes stateside posting gains of more than 4.9%.

"This was followed through on the Asian side this morning and we have seen the rand opening up close to the R14.50 level. The key is for this momentum to be maintained and with lower than normal liquidity we could see the rand posting some gains should the sentiment hold."

At 08:21, the rand was changing hands at R14.54 to the greenback.
