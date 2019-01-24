Markets LIVE: Consumer Confidence Index holds steady

International operations help buoy Vodacom's performance in
Q1
A strong performance in Vodacom's international operations helped
offset a slowdown in SA, CEO Shameel Joosub said in the group's trading update.
The mobile operator on Thursday released its trading update
for the first quarter of the financial year ending December 31 2018.
It showed that group revenue increased 1.5% to R23bn. Service
revenue increased 2.4% to R18.9bn and group data revenue increased 2.2% to
R6.8bn.
SA service revenue declined 0.9% to R13.9bn as a result of
customers making use of promotional data bundle allocations as well as pricing
transformation implemented by the mobile operator.
"These efforts have
impacted data revenue growth, as it did not yield the expected elasticity given
a tougher than anticipated consumer spending environment," Joosub said.
"However, our proactive efforts to keep customers
in-bundle have reduced our future exposure to out of bundle revenues," he
added.
In contrast, international service revenue increased 13.2%
to R5.2bn. Joosub attributes this to "sustained data revenue growth"
as well as Vodacom's offering M-Pesa.
"Our International portfolio (excluding Safaricom) now
contributes 27.5% to overall Group service revenue. The significant increase in
customers in the quarter and strong commercial execution contributed to data
revenue growth of 25.4% and to the 30.3% growth produced by M-Pesa," he
said.
In the period ahead, Vodacom will be implementing the
End-User Subscriber Service Charter regulations from March 1.
The Independent
Communications Authority of South Africa had published the final amendments to
the charter on April 30, 2018. The charter aims to address consumer concerns on
out-of-bundle charges and data bundle expiry rules. It comes into effect from
February 28, 2019.
Vodacom noted that the charter "drag on" data
revenue growth in the short term.
"However, we are particularly encouraged
by the positive momentum on the regulatory front in South Africa following firm
commitments by Government and the regulator to stage an auction of '4G
spectrum' in the early part of this calendar year, which together with the success
of our pricing transformation strategy support the medium term outlook for data
revenue growth.
"With an enhanced M-Pesa platform and high speed 4G now
available in all our International markets, we expect the solid performance in
these operations to continue gaining momentum," the group said.