Markets LIVE: Bitcoin's deepening crash now rivals its worst bear markets
2018-11-26 09:00
Bitcoin’s tumble worsened over the weekend, putting the 2018 crash within striking distance of the cryptocurrency’s worst bear markets.
It was trading at $4,033 as of 07:40 in London, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. That’s 5.3% below its level at 17:00 New York time on Friday, and about 79% below its closing peak in December. The crash, which also ensnared rival coins like Ether and XRP, has now entered the same league as Bitcoin’s 93% plunge in 2011 and its 84% rout from 2013 to 2015, during the collapse of Tokyo-based crypto exchange Mt. Gox.
In dollar terms, the damage has been even bigger this time around: Virtual currencies tracked by CoinMarketCap.com have lost more than $700 billion of value since the market peaked. While bulls are betting that demand from institutional investors will spark a rally, most big money managers have stayed on the sidelines amid concerns over exchange security, market manipulation and regulatory risk.The sell-off is “really testing the faith of a few key players,” Ryan Rabaglia, Hong Kong-based head trader at OSL, a cryptocurrency dealing firm, said in a phone interview. “I do think for this next push, we are going to need that institutional money to come in finally. To lend that support and help with growth.”
Rand up in early trade
The rand firmed in early trade on Monday morning, strengthening by 0.5% against the dollar.
The local currency was trading at R13.78/$ just before 09:00.
According to Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions, the local currency is expected to trade at under R14/$ for now.
"Friday night saw S&P maintain South Africa's credit rating at sub-investment, or junk, status with an outlook that remains stable. The rand showed no reaction to the rating agency’s announcement or subsequent comments, however, urgent reform is required from Treasury if we are looking to climb the ladder to investment grade again," she said.
"This week, the focus will fall on the following key global events: the meeting between the US and China; US GDP figures; the unfolding of Brexit; media addresses by the Federal Reserve Chairman where we will seek guidance regarding the interest rate hiking cycle of the US. Locally, the PPI and trade balance data will also be filtered into the mix."
JSE fines Pepkor Holdings R5m for breaches of listing requirements
The JSE has fined Pepkor Holdings [JSE:PPH], formerly known as Steinhoff Africa Retail, R5m for breaching the local bourse's listing requirements, with R1m suspended for two years.
Pepkor, then still known as STAR, listed on the JSE on September 20, 2017.
The JSE said on Monday that the company had not disclosed certain financial information about loans in its pre-listing statement and its 2017 annual financial statements.