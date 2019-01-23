 Markets LIVE: Rand edges closer to R14/$ | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand edges closer to R14/$

2019-01-23 07:57

Fin24 team

The rand started the day at R13.97/$, an analyst warned it could breach the R14/$ mark if current risk aversion in markets persist.

08:16

World Bank raises SA’s economic growth rate

In its latest report, the World Bank forecast South Africa’s economic growth will accelerate to 1.3% this year up from an estimated 0.9% in 2018, citing the implementation of structural reforms announced last year - analysts from NKC Economics noted.

It also projects that South Africa’s economic growth at 1.7% in 2020.

Meanwhile, the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the Fund has modestly cut its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5% (previously 3.7%) while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
08:14

Emerging market currencies under pressure - NKC Economics

The rand weakened amid volatile trade on Tuesday.

The South African currency ended little changed after recovering earlier losses.

Emerging market currencies were under pressure throughout the day after the IMF trimmed its global growth forecasts earlier this week.

This prompted risk-averse investors to opt for the safety of the greenback.

At close of local trade, ZAR quoted 0.1% weaker at R13.89/$, after trading in range of R13.83/$ - R13.94/$. ZAR traded flat overnight. Expected range today R13.80/$ - R14.00/$.
07:58

Asian markets swing as dealers battle uncertainty

Asian markets fluctuated Wednesday following a negative lead from Wall Street as investors grow nervous about the chances of success in China-US trade talks ahead of a crunch meeting next week.  

The mood remains cautious, with the rally that has characterised the start of the year stuttering owing to a slowing Chinese economy, a softer global outlook and other issues including Brexit and the US government shutdown, which shows no sign of ending soon.

US investors turned sellers on Tuesday after the Financial Times and CNBC said Washington had rejected Beijing's offer of preparatory discussions ahead of the next round of high-level negotiations.

And while the White House denied the reports, observers said they highlighted the fragility of the talks.

They also came a day after Bloomberg News said the two sides were struggling to reach agreement on the crucial matter of intellectual property, a key source of US anger. Hopes that China and the US were on the right track have helped rally global markets in January, having suffered a torrid 2018.
07:57

RECAP: Global equity stocks closed weaker on Tuesday

Global equity stocks closed Tuesday’s trading session weaker as investors continued to digest the IMF’s downwardly revised growth outlook and reports that Trump won’t soften his stance on intellectual property issues when trade talks with China resume at the end of January, economist Mpho Tsebe of RMB Global markets research said in a market update.

"If the two nations fail to reach a deal by 1 March, the trade truce deadline, the US has threatened to impose tariffs on another US$200bn worth of Chinese goods," she explained.

"The S&P and Nasdaq closed Tuesday’s trading session 1.4% and 1.9% lower, while emerging market stocks, the Nikkei and JSE ALSI declined 0.8%, 0.5% and 0.1%.

"The rand lost 1.1% against the US dollar to close at 13.97 against the US dollar. The movements in the rand were also in line with losses in other emerging market currencies, with the Brazilian real and Turkish lira depreciating by 1.2% and 0.4% against the greenback," Tsebe said.

As for inflation – RMB expects headline inflation to have eased to 4.5% in December, from 5.2% reported in November.

"The moderation in headline CPI is attributed to the R1.84/litre or 10.9% m/m decrease in the price of 93 octane unleaded petrol. Core inflation is likely to have remained steady at 4.4% y/y (0.2% m/m)."
07:57

Rand edges closer to R14/$

The rand started the day at R13.97/$, Bianca Botes, Corporate treasury manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions warned it could breach the R14/$ mark if current risk aversion in markets persist.

"Donald Trump has also made it clear that he will not back down on his hard stance towards China merely to reach a trade agreement, once again reigniting concerns surrounding the trade war," she explained.

Consumer inflation figures are expected to be released today and would provide an indication of the possible next interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

A tight range of trade between R13.86 an R13.98 to the greenback is expected.
