Markets LIVE: Rand could test R14/$ level

2018-12-13 07:59

Fin24 team

The rand opened at R14.11/$ and analysts expect it to test the R14/$ mark in today's session.

Last Updated at 08:58
08:01

May survives no confidence vote, US-China trade tensions ease

Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote yesterday within her own party when she won 200 of the 317 Conservative’s votes in a secret ballot and this allowed the pound to maintain gains from yesterday, TreasuryONE noted in a market snapshot.

On the other hand, the EUR also tracked higher as Italy submitted a revised budget to the EU that does show a lower deficit target.

Equities in Asia were up this morning as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the US helped to increase the appetite for stocks after the US markets also closed higher.

Out of a ZAR perspective, the rand was over 1% stronger yesterday as it broke below 14.10 late yesterday evening on the back of the weaker dollar but is back around the 14.10 handle.

Opening indicators from TreasuryONE:

USDZAR 14.1154

EURUSD 1.1365

EURZAR 16.0355

GBPUSD 1.2611

GBPZAR 17.7920

AUDZAR 10.1947

CADZAR 10.5617

CNYZAR 2.0524

ZARJPY 8.0310

CHFZAR 14.1906

Gold 1 244.04 

Plat 801.49 

Plad 1 264.70 

Rhod 2 560.00 

Irid 1 470.00 

Ruth 268.00 

Copp 6 144.75 

Brent 60.43 

Gold ZAR 17 551.29 

Plat ZAR 11 307.66 
08:00

Producer inflation to be released

Producer Price Inflation will be released on Wednesday. NKC Economics forecasts PPI to decline marginally to 6.8% y-o-y in November from 6.9% y-o-y in October.

NKC also attributes the rand's gains on Wednesday to improved emerging market sentiment, following signs that US-China trade tensions are easing.

"The rand was also supported by stronger-than-expected South African retail sales figures for October," NKC noted.

At close of local trade, ZAR quoted 0.8% stronger at R14.16/$, after trading in range of R14.11/$ - R14.36/$. Expected range today R13.95/$ - R14.25/$.
08:00

Rand could test R14/$ level

The rand gained close to 2% on Wednesday's trade session, Bianca Botes corporate treasury manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions noted in a market update.

The local unit opened at R14.11/$ on Thursday and could test the R14/$ level, she said.

Local PPI and US initial jobless claims data is expected to be released on Thursday.

The consumer inflation data of 5.2% which was released yesterday indicates that the Reserve bank could continue to raise rates in 2019, Botes added. Retail figures also surprised, coming in at 2.2% for October. This shows consumers are heading back to shopping aisles, Botes said.
